Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Who is the most annoying Big Brother Naija housemate? Poll

Big Brother Naija Who is the most annoying #BBNaija housemate this season? [Poll]

Which of the 20 Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala housemates do you consider the most annoying?

  • Published:
Who is the most annoying Big Brother Naija housemate? play

Who is  the most annoying Big Brother Naija housemate?

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

This season of “Big Brother” has given both critics and fans a lot to talk about.

In the span of 12 weeks, viewers have found themselves constantly rooting for a particular housemate or a group of housemates.

DJ Neptune on who will win this season of Big Brother Naija play

DJ Neptune and the housemates during one of the house parties

(Instagram/DJNeptune)

 

We recently asked Pulse readers to decide who their favourite housemate is. But for every character they love, there’s one they dislike or consider annoying because of their character, strategy or mannerism.

This season of the reality TV show kicked off on Sunday,  January 28, 2018, with 20 housemates - Bitto, Princess, Vandora, Dee-One, Ahneeka,  Angel,  Ifu Ennada, Leo, Bambam, Teddy A, K.Brule, Rico Swavey, Khloe, Anto, Lolu, Alex, Nina, Tobi, Cee-C and Miracle.

Teddy A's eviction, Nina and Khloe's fight Big Brother Naija play

Khloe and Nina fight

 

For 12 weeks, the above-mentioned housemates gave viewers drama, and kept several social media platforms busy with conversations about their relationships, fights, allegiances and more.

Which of them do you consider the most annoying? Vote in the poll below.

Who is the most annoying #BBNaija housemate this season? [Poll]»

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija "Mumu, Ode, gossip, Idiot, Oloshi" - Cee-C hurls...bullet
2 Big Brother Naija Cee-C's sister reacts to housemate's fight with Tobibullet
3 Big Brother Naija "Women, never talk to a man the way Cee-C has...bullet

Related Articles

Big Brother Naija Lolu and Anto predict who will win #BBNaija
Big Brother Naija Bambam and Teddy A talk about what's next for their relationship
Big Brother Naija Anto and Lolu talk about what's next for their relationship
Big Brother Naija DJ Neptune predicts who will win this season of #BBNaija
Big Brother Naija Bambam on what went wrong with her friendship with Tobi
Big Brother Naija Rico predicts who will win #BBNaija
Big Brother Naija Teddy A and Bambam predict who will win #BBNaija
Big Brother Naija Teddy A explains why he couldn't believe viewers chose Cee-C and Nina over Bambam
Big Brother Naija Who do you think will win this year's #BBNaija? [Poll]
Big Brother Naija Who is your favourite #BBNaija housemate this season? [Poll]

Movies

Anto and Lolu on Tobi being a gossip Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Anto and Lolu on which housemate they thought was their biggest competition
Lolu and Anto talk about Tobi and Alex's relationship being a 'strategy'
Big Brother Naija Lolu and Anto talk about Tobi and Alex's relationship being a 'strategy'
Nina thinks Tobi is a bad influence on Miracle
Big Brother Naija Nina thinks Tobi is a bad influence on Miracle, Alex isn't happy about Nina's friendship with Cee-C [Day 81 recap]
Toyin Abraham - Toyin Aimakhu reality show on Linda Ikeji TV
Toyin Aimakhu Actress gets her own reality show called "True and Bare” [Teaser]