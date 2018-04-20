Who is the most annoying #BBNaija housemate this season? [Poll]»

news

This season of “Big Brother” has given both critics and fans a lot to talk about.

In the span of 12 weeks, viewers have found themselves constantly rooting for a particular housemate or a group of housemates.

We recently asked Pulse readers to decide who their favourite housemate is . But for every character they love, there’s one they dislike or consider annoying because of their character, strategy or mannerism.

This season of the reality TV show kicked off on Sunday, January 28, 2018, with 20 housemates - Bitto, Princess, Vandora, Dee-One, Ahneeka, Angel, Ifu Ennada, Leo, Bambam, Teddy A, K.Brule, Rico Swavey, Khloe, Anto, Lolu, Alex, Nina, Tobi, Cee-C and Miracle.

For 12 weeks, the above-mentioned housemates gave viewers drama, and kept several social media platforms busy with conversations about their relationships, fights, allegiances and more.

Which of them do you consider the most annoying? Vote in the poll below.