Which #BBNaija pair will be evicted this weekend? [Poll] »

news

As punishment for discussing nominations amongst themselves, all Big Brother Naija housemates were put up for possible eviction.

After the housemates had nominated two pairs each for possible eviction, Biggie nullified their nominations and placed all the housemates on possible eviction.

As the Head of House, Khloe was asked to use her power to save a housemate; she saved Leo and Alex.

Here's how the housemates voted.

According to Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, at least two pairs will exit the show this weekend.

The housemates are competing in pairs: This pairing means that if one housemate gets evicted, his or her partner leaves too.

If a housemate gets a reward or punishment, the partner will also be at the receiving end.

Pulse has created a poll below. So, which of the nominated pairs do you think will leave the show this weekend?