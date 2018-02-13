Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Which Brother Naija housemate should be evicted this weekend

Big Brother Naija Which #BBNaija pair will be evicted this weekend? [Poll]

16 Big Brother Naija housemates are currently up for possible eviction, which of them do you think will be evicted this weekend?

  Published:
Which #BBNaija pair will be evicted this weekend? [Poll] play

Ahneeka and Rico Swavey are currently up for eviction

(DSTV)
As punishment for discussing nominations amongst themselves,  all Big Brother Naija housemates were put up for possible eviction.

After the housemates had nominated two pairs each for possible eviction, Biggie nullified their nominations and placed all the housemates on possible eviction.

As the Head of House, Khloe was asked to use her power to save a housemate; she saved Leo and Alex.

Here's how the housemates voted.

play Bambam and Teddy A are currently up for eviction

According to Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, at least two pairs will exit the show this weekend.

The housemates are competing in pairs: This pairing means that if one housemate gets evicted, his or her partner leaves too.

If a housemate gets a reward or punishment, the partner will also be at the receiving end.

Pulse has created a poll below. So, which of the nominated pairs do you think will leave the show this weekend?

Which #BBNaija pair will be evicted this weekend? [Poll] »

