news

Organizers of Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards have revealed that the nominations for the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards will be announced this June.

It will be announced via a televised broadcast on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv on Saturday, June 30.

The nominees for each category will be revealed by Ghanaian actress and TV host, Joselyn Dumas, and Nigerian comedian and actor, Bovi.

Speaking on the upcoming event, the Director, M-Net (West Africa), Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, said that close to 3000 entries were received across the continent.

She also said that the judging panel spearheaded by veteran filmmaker, Debbie Odutayo, painstakingly reviewed each of the entries to arrive at the final shortlist of nominees.

“We are honored to showcase and celebrate the creative industry each year on the platform of the AMVCAs. In the past five years, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to nurture and showcase indigenous talent from across the continent. Join us on Saturday, 30 June as we reveal the nominees for the sixth edition of the Awards”, she said.

For the 2018 edition, awards will be presented in 27 categories, with seven categories open to public voting and 20 other categories to be decided by the AMVCA panel of judges.

You can watch the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) Nominee Announcement on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv on Saturday, 30 June at 7pm WAT.