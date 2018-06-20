Pulse.ng logo
When the nominations for the 6th AMVCAs will be announced

AMVCA 2018 Here's when nominations for 6th edition will be announced

The nominees for each category will be revealed by Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas, and Nigerian comedian, Bovi.

  Published: , Refreshed:
When the nominations for the 6th 2018 AMVCAs will be announced play

Bovi and Joselyn Dumas to unveil the 2018 AMVCA nominations

(BHM)
Organizers of Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards have revealed that the nominations for the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards will be announced this June.

It will be announced via a televised broadcast on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv on Saturday, June 30.

The nominees for each category will be revealed by Ghanaian actress and TV host, Joselyn Dumas, and Nigerian comedian and actor, Bovi.

Speaking on the upcoming event, the Director, M-Net (West Africa), Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, said that close to 3000 entries were received across the continent.

AMVCAS 2018 to hold in September play

Funke Akindele won the AMVCA 2017 Best Actress in a Comedy for her role in "Jenifa's Diary."

She also said that the judging panel spearheaded by veteran filmmaker, Debbie Odutayo, painstakingly reviewed each of the entries to arrive at the final shortlist of nominees.

“We are honored to showcase and celebrate the creative industry each year on the platform of the AMVCAs. In the past five years, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to nurture and showcase indigenous talent from across the continent. Join us on Saturday, 30 June as we reveal the nominees for the sixth edition of the Awards”, she said.

Kunle Afolayan, Ramsey Nouah and Gideon Okeke at AMVCAs 2015 Nominees announcement party play

Kunle Afolayan, Ramsey Nouah and Gideon Okeke at AMVCAs 2015 Nominees announcement party

For the 2018 edition, awards will be presented in 27 categories, with seven categories open to public voting and 20 other categories to be decided by the AMVCA panel of judges.

You can watch the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) Nominee Announcement on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv on Saturday, 30 June at 7pm WAT.

Set to hold on September 1, the 2018 AMVCA will also be broadcast LIVE on all Africa Magic channels.

