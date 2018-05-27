What Nigerian movies remind you of your childhood?

news

To celebrate the May 27, 2018, Children's Day, Pulse Nigeria Staff were asked to pick two Nollywood movies each, that stuck to their childhood memories

It was shocking how difficult this task was. I mean, how hard can narrowing down the numerous classics from the 80s and 90s be?

After hours of reminiscing about our favorite years in the Nigerian film history, we finally came down to just two movies that remind each one of us of our childhood.

A handful of films appeared frequently on the list though; and we are excited to share our childhood with you all.

So ladies and gentlemen, buckle up and join us on this blissful journey to the past.

"Ti Oluwa Ni Ile" and "Owo Blow" were mentioned frequently by Pulse Staff who were born between 1981 - 1985.

1. Osagie Alonge

"Ti Oluwa Ni Ile" - "It was the foundation for me to speak Yoruba language."

"Glamour Girls" - "It was so different from the foreign movies I was watching at the time. So real and vivid. "

2. Ayomide Tayo

"Forever 1&2" - "Arguably Amaka Igwe's greatest masterpiece. It told the tale of a dysfunctional family and drug abuse. "

"The movie and its sequel might just be Justus Esiri and Hilda Dokubo's strongest performance. "

"Oracle" - "At the time this movie was released, Nollywood was obsessed with supernatural horror/thriller flicks. If we are to make a list of the top ten best movies of this sub-genre, Oracle will easily make the list."

"Oh it was scary as hell too."

3. Timilehin Oyedare

"Owo Blow" - "It was the storyline, about a repented thief who left a gang. But, when they were arrested, they tried to rope him in.

I liked it because it was a story everyone enjoyed watching, the role made Ogogo (Taiwo Hassan) and Kura(Yinka Quadri) more popular. "

"It was a hit back then, a huge one."

"Ti Oluwa Ni Ile" - "The movie is a classic, one made by the famed Mainframe, the movie made the career of Baba Wande.

Like I mentioned earlier, they were real stories, they were classic stories of rights and wrongs. I think life was simpler then."

4. Olamide Olarewaju

"Igodo" - "Literally the best epic Nigerian movie ever."

"Ijele" - "For some reason, Sam Dede and Genevieve Nnaji's performance stuck with me."

"Ti Oluwa Ni Ile," "Igodo" and "Living in Bondage" were frequently mentioned by Pulse Staff who were born between 1986 - 1990.

5. Oghelie Duke

"Igodo" - "The storyline was not only epic, it was also deep and emotional. And the characters, they killed it with realness."

"Festival of Fire" - "It was epic, deep, real and emotional."

6. Shakirudeen Taiwo

"Ti Oluwa nile" - "Scenes in the movie were the topic of discussions with my friends during our long walk home from school (primary school). "

"So, it reminds of friends I have lost their contact."

"Owo Blow" - "This was first movie that made me cry."

7. Princess Abumere

"Living In Bondage" - "A true Nollywood classic with an interesting plot."

"Sango" - "This was probably the first Nigerian movie I watched. I love folk stories and mythology. I couldn't sleep for days after watching this though."

8. Ayoola Adetayo

"Labake" - "Reminds me of the first ever house I ever knew as home."

"Issakaba" - "It was epic AF. And, I really did like Sam Dede."

9. Bayo Wahab

"Toluwa Nile" - "It was one of the most popular movies back then and it seemed if you hadn't seen it you had not seen any movie in life.

"As serious as the storyline was, there were some hilarious scenes and comic characters that the kids could easily relate to."

"Blood Money" - "Like Toluwa nile, blood money was a popular movie and when your classmates are narrating it to you in school, you just had to go for it to see it.I can't remember much about it except that it was a very popular movie then."

10. Abe Adiele

"Conspiracy" - "The whole family was into it."

"Chain Reaction" - "Onyeka Onwenu was the prime actress as at that time."

11. Nurudeen Shotayo

"Iru Esin" - "It is a tragic movie which tells the story of two boys who lost their parents and left to rely on their poor grandma to feed."

"Ayo Ni Mofe" - "It's a story of love, betrayal and disappointments in which a young lady lost her sanity when she discovered that the man she calls her fiancé is preparing to marry another woman."

12. Atenega Collins

"Igodo" - "Classic. flawlessly delivered by the grandmaster, Pete Edochie."

"State of Emergency" - "RIP J.T West."

13. Steve Dede

"Living in Bondage" - "One of the first movies I saw as a kid. Very memorable."

"Rattle Snake" - "First Nigerian crime flick I saw."

"Saworoide," "Diamond Ring" and "Take me to Mama" were frequently mentioned by Pulse Staff who were born between 1991 - 1996.

14. Folarin Okunola

"Silent Night" - "Segun Arinze was a beast!"

"Ti Oluwa Ni'le" - "It was just different. The acting was superior and the cinematography was on point.

From the props to the locations and the story, Nigerian moviemakers never paid attention to detail like that before."

15. Ayola Salako

"Mama Sunday" - "The movie highlights the struggles of a mother and her son, and the usual happily ever after life that follows."

"Saworoide" - "Culture, Story and a fitting cinematic interpretation by Tunde Kelani."

16. Tolani Odumade

"Take Me to Mama" - "It made me cry and I watched it with so many friends. Don't know where they are now. Kind of reminds me of my mama!"

"Diamond Ring" - "Sorrowful, scary and lit!"

17. Yinka Ogunlami

"The gods are dead" - "My mother must have played this movie a million times because I knew every dialogue, verbatim."

"After School Hours" - "This movie reminds me of how my mother would repeatedly tell us not to collect or share anything with strangers and even friends."

18. Uchenna Obi

"Diamond Ring" - "Everything about this movie was perfect. The plot, production, cast, everything!

I believe media should be used to inform people of the trends while laying emphasis on good morals and living.

"Diamond Ring" expertly tackled issues like robbery, cultism and killings. These are some of the issues faced at that time especially in the school environment.

The movie also made me cautious of bad friends and the need to be of good character."

"Take Me to Mama" - "This is Isn't my second choice, but, I can't remember the movie where a rich guy used a banana seller for rituals only to have her ghost haunt him till he confessed.

The Ghost always appeared saying, "Come and buy banana, my sweet banana".

However, I liked "Take me to Mama" because it had that foreign feel to it in terms of their marketing style.

They also blew up a car. A "Mercedes Benz" for crying out loud! The action sequences were also stellar (for that period) and production was great too. "

19. Amaka Nworji

"Mine Forever" - "The storyline was interesting and educative."

"Nneka The Pretty Serpent" - "The way Nneka acted the mermaid scenes were so real. making it look as if she's mermaid in real life. Secondly, Kudos to the producer of the movie based on 'effects' which made it more relatable."

20. Fu'ad Lawal

"Igodo" - "Because it was brilliant story, well adorned in a stellar cast. Probably the best Nigerian epic movie, ever. This movie made me cry."

"Saworoide" - "Simply because Tunde Kelani only knows how to create magic, and nothing else. Saworoide is so layered.

"Watching it as a child, it was just a really nice movie about military aggression. It was after watching it as a adult I realised how much allegory it carried."

21. Jonathan Ekowho

"Sakobi" - "The snake girl was really hot. "

"Full Moon" - "Regina Askia was so hot."

22. Daniel Okorejior

"Violated" - "Because I was a fan of RMD, Ego Boyo and Funlola Aofiyebi."

"Chain Reaction" - "It was a relatable story."

23. Segun Akande

"Diamond Ring" - "The older guys in the compound thought it was scary, so scary that when they gathered in a neighbour's room to watch it, they didn't let us in.

So I and all the kids in the compound gathered by the window and watched each part from there. Best movie I had seen until that point."

"Most Wanted" - "My dad was never around then, so I saw it with my mum. One of my favourite memories."

24. Samson Toromade

"Take me to Mama" - "The story is way ahead of its time for a Nollywood movie and the execution is spot on."

"Saworoide" - "Classic traditional movie about corruption and the politics of the Yoruba culture."

25. Chidumga Izuzu

"Abused" - "It was the first Nollywood movie I ever saw."

"Final Whistle" - "Because we loved the movie, we bought several copies of it, and replaced whenever it got bad and started cracking."

Yes, We know. We have opened the floodgates of your Nollywood childhood memories, so fill us up with some of those memories.