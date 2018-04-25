news

Robert Peters is set to release "Alexandra," a collaboration between Nollywood and Hollywood, in Nigeria.

A tale of love, passion and revenge, "Alexandra" tells the story of a young Nigerian woman, who meets and falls in love with an American online.

When she moves to the United States of America to live with her spouse, her nightmare begins.

Produced by Freda Steffl and directed by Robert Peters, "Alexandra" stars Steffl, Vivica.A.Fox, Joseph Benjamin, Ada Ameh and Rob Hays.

The movie which premiered in Atlanta on the April 21, will debut in Nigeria on May 4.