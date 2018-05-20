Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Watch trailer for “Journey of an African Colony; The making of Nigeria

“Journey of an African Colony; The making of Nigeria” Watch trailer for upcoming documentary

Shashore attempts to show us what Nigeria was and what it has come to be, while touching on the history of Africa in relation to the rest of the world.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Upcoming documentary, “Journey of an African Colony; The making of Nigeria play

Upcoming documentary, “Journey of an African Colony; The making of Nigeria

(thenative)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Modelled after Nigerian Social Entrepreneur, Olasupo Shashore's, SAN, book, “A Platter of Gold; Making Nigeria,” the upcoming documentary, titled “Journey of an African Colony; The Making Of Nigeria”, attempts to piece together the history of Nigeria.

According to the reports, the film promises to bring to light hidden truths about Nigeria's history, telling stories of real-life heroes, riots that were fought and survived, while correcting myths about our beloved country Nigeria, replacing them with the truth.

ALSO READ: BBC investigates Nigeria's codeine cough syrup epidemic in new documentary

 

It has been a challenge putting together the many pieces of information that make up Nigeria's colourful history, but with the help of the information taught by students of history, books from that period and what our parents and grandparents told over the years, this film gives us hope of a glimpse into the past.

And Shashore intends to add to this pool of information with this new documentary.

Shashore attempts to show us what Nigeria was and what it has come to be, while touching on the history of Africa in relation to the rest of the world.

ALSO READ: Watch documentary on Nigeria’s movie industry and 2nd biggest producer of films in the world

Olasupo Shasore who is a writer, historian, commercial lawyer, is also a former Attorney-General of Lagos State.

Although there is no official release date for  “Journey of an African Colony; The Making Of Nigeria”, the trailer gives us a glimpse of what to expect.

Watch below:

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Aishat Abimbola Late actress' children, family in tears as she's buried...bullet
2 Aisha Abimbola 7 things you should know about the late Yoruba actressbullet
3 Aisha Abimbola Remembering late actress' memorable role in "Omoge...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 5 Nigerian films that advocate for gay rights
"Foreigners God" Bambam and Teddy A join cast of anticipated Nollywood film
Africa Eye BBC investigates Nigeria's codeine cough syrup epidemic in new documentary
#ONGAcious Promasidor premieres ONGAcious family TV show
"Foreigners God" Pete Edochie, Sam Dede, Onyeka Onwenu, Kemi Lala Akindoju star in new film
iRep International Documentary Film Festival Akin Omotoso's "Colour of Wine" premieres at 8th edition [Photos]
iRep International Documentary Film Festival Everything you need to know about 8th edition
Pulse List 10 most inspiring female filmmakers in Nollywood
BAFTA 2018 "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Daniel Kaluuya, "Baby Driver" among winners
In-Short Film Festival 2017 Check out complete list of winners

Movies

DJ Neptune on who will win this season of Big Brother Naija
Pulse Opinion Why do Nigerian reality stars fade after the show?
Celebrities react to the death of Yoruba actress Aisha Abimbola
Aisha Abimbola Late actress' family speaks up
Deadpool 2 is gruesomely funny and surprisingly mushy
Pulse Movie Review Deadpool 2 is gruesomely funny and surprisingly mushy
Watch episode 9 of Rumour Has It season 2
"Rumour Has It" Dolapo and Franklyn decide to get a DNA test in episode 9 [Watch]