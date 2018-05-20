news

Modelled after Nigerian Social Entrepreneur, Olasupo Shashore's, SAN, book, “A Platter of Gold; Making Nigeria,” the upcoming documentary, titled “Journey of an African Colony; The Making Of Nigeria”, attempts to piece together the history of Nigeria .

According to the reports, the film promises to bring to light hidden truths about Nigeria's history, telling stories of real-life heroes, riots that were fought and survived, while correcting myths about our beloved country Nigeria, replacing them with the truth.

It has been a challenge putting together the many pieces of information that make up Nigeria's colourful history, but with the help of the information taught by students of history, books from that period and what our parents and grandparents told over the years, this film gives us hope of a glimpse into the past.

And Shashore intends to add to this pool of information with this new documentary.

Shashore attempts to show us what Nigeria was and what it has come to be, while touching on the history of Africa in relation to the rest of the world.

Olasupo Shasore who is a writer, historian, commercial lawyer, is also a former Attorney-General of Lagos State.

Although there is no official release date for “Journey of an African Colony; The Making Of Nigeria”, the trailer gives us a glimpse of what to expect.

