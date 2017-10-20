Home > Entertainment > Movies >

There's a Nollywood movie about celebrity marriages starring Toyin Aimakhu, Tonto Dike, Odunlade Adekola, Kanayo O Kanayo and Jackie Appiah.

The public's obsession with the love lives of their favourite celebrities seems to have inspired a new Nollywood movie.

Titled "Celebrity Marriage," the film features Toyin Aimakhu, Tonto Dike, Odunlade Adekola, Jackie Appiah, Kanayo O Kanayo, Pascal Amanfo, Osita Iheme, Calista Okoronkwo, Susan Peters, Roselyn Ngissah, Felix Omokhodion among others.

play Felix Omokhodion and Tonto Dikeh in "Celebrity Marriage"

 

It is directed by Amanfo, a filmmaker popular for "If Tomorrow Never Comes," "Letters to my Mother" and "April."

Based on the trailer, "Celebrity Marriage," Toyin Aimakhu is a celebrity, who is a victim of domestic violence, while Tonto Dike is a newly-wed under pressure to get pregnant.

play Toyin Aimakhu as a victim of domestic violence in "Celebrity Marriage'

 

In July, Tonto Dike, Mercy Aigbe, Toyin Aimakhu - who have been victims of domestic abuse and infidelity - led a campaign against domestic violence.

Produced by Uchenna Mbunabo, "Celebrity Marriage" will debut on November 10.

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

