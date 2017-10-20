The public's obsession with the love lives of their favourite celebrities seems to have inspired a new Nollywood movie.

Titled "Celebrity Marriage," the film features Toyin Aimakhu, Tonto Dike, Odunlade Adekola, Jackie Appiah, Kanayo O Kanayo, Pascal Amanfo, Osita Iheme, Calista Okoronkwo, Susan Peters, Roselyn Ngissah, Felix Omokhodion among others.

It is directed by Amanfo, a filmmaker popular for "If Tomorrow Never Comes," "Letters to my Mother" and "April."

Based on the trailer, "Celebrity Marriage," Toyin Aimakhu is a celebrity, who is a victim of domestic violence, while Tonto Dike is a newly-wed under pressure to get pregnant.

In July, Tonto Dike, Mercy Aigbe, Toyin Aimakhu - who have been victims of domestic abuse and infidelity - led a campaign against domestic violence.

Produced by Uchenna Mbunabo, "Celebrity Marriage" will debut on November 10.