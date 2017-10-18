Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Watch trailer for new Nollywood movie "Getting Over Him"

"Getting Over Him" Watch Majid Michel, Deyemi Okanlawon, Matilda Obaseki in trailer

What does it mean when your partner never posts about you on social media? Watch 1st trailer for Uduak Isong's new film, "Getting Over Him."

  • Published:
Getting Over Him is an upcoming romantic comedy play

Getting Over Him is an upcoming romantic comedy

Uduak Isong Oguamanam has released a new trailer for her upcoming romantic comedy, "Getting Over Him."

"There are many books, shows on how to get a guy but no one tells you how about #gettingoverhim if he breaks your heart. We decided to," she wrote on Instagram.

"Closer Pictures presents Getting Over Him, a hilarious romantic comedy about getting over a heartbreak."

play

 

"Getting Over Him" comes  after "Okon in London," a sequel to the Okon series, “Okon Lagos” and “Okon Goes To School”.

The movie features Majid Michel, Matilda Obaseki, Deyemi Okanlawon, Bimbo Ademoye among others.

Uduak is popular for the 2015 movie "Falling," which  earned Adesua Etomi the 2016 Africa Magic Viewers Choice 'best actress' award.

It is set to debut in cinemas on January 26, 2017.

