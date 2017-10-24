Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Watch trailer for new Nollywood movie "Christmas is Coming"

"Christmas is Coming" Watch Ufuoma McDermott, Chioma Chukwuka, Deyemi Okanlanwon in trailer

"Christmas is Coming" also features Mary Lazarus, Sola Sobowale, Zack Orji, Gregory Ojefua among others.

The official trailer for "Christmas is Coming" has been released.

A romantic comedy, the film follows the story of a tomboy; Henri Atta, who has a string of ill-luck after being transformed to a “Lady” by her mischievous flat mates; Avia and Nene a few days to Christmas when she has a big pitch.

She has a hard time at the pitch no thanks to her colleague Lola Makinde. She unintentionally falls in love with her boss; Koko Williams and quickly has to deal with it’s immediate consequences.

play Sola Sobowale as Mrs Attah in "Christmas is Coming"

 

"Christmas is Coming" reunites "Wives on Strike 2" cast, Ufuoma McDermott, Sola Sobowale and Chioma Chukwuka.

The romantic comedy also stars Zack Orji, Deyemi Okanlanwon, Mary Lazarus, Gregory Ojefua, Michael Okon, Izzie Otaigbe, Odenike Odetola and more.

The movie is written, produced and directed by Ufuoma McDermott.

"Christmas is Coming" will debut in cinemas on November 24, 2017.

