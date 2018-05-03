Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Watch these emotional deleted Black Panther scenes

Need more Wakanda in your life? Watch these emotional "Black Panther" scenes that never made it to the cinemas.

Ahead of its DVD and Blu-ray on May 15, some "Black Panther" deleted scenes have surfaced online.

In one of the videos, T'Challa and Zuri reminisce about his father, and in another, Okoye and W'Kabi discuss their marriage and where their loyalty lies.

The scene between Okoye and W'Kabi

In this scene, Wakandan warriors and couple, Okoye and W'Kabi, talk about her stepping down from the Dora Milaje to have children. Okoye doesn't think she wants to bring a child into "this kind of world."

While she is angry at W'Kabi for helping Killmonger out, he is mad that T'Challa, as promised, didn't bring him Ulysses, who killed his parents.

Killmonger and T'Challa in Black Panther

(The Hollywood Reporter)

Between T'Challa and Zuri

The second clip takes place right after T'Challa wakes up from his heart-shaped herb slumber and first visit to the ancestral plane.

He shares a moment with Zuri. And in the scene, he is not just Shaman his advisor, but also a longtime of his father's. They both reminisce about their late king, friend and father, T'Chaka.

Helmed by Ryan Coogler, "Black Panther" has grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of 2018.

It is also the third-highest-grossing film ever in the United States, the ninth-highest-grossing film of all time and the highest grossing film by a black director.

