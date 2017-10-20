Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Watch "Skinny Girl in Transit" season 4, episode 4

"Skinny Girl in Transit" Watch season 4 episode 4

Didi finally introduces Tiwa to her Obinna, and the gang enjoy an exciting night of charades in new episode of "Skinny Hirl in Transit."

Skinny Girl in Transit season 4 episode 4 play

Skinny Girl in Transit season 4 episode 4

Episode 4 of season 4 of "Skinny Girl in Transit" is out!

Here’s a quick summary of this week’s episode titled 'Retribution':

Didi finally introduces Tiwa to her Obinna, and the gang enjoy an exciting night of charades. Shalewa takes Mohammed window shopping and things take an interesting turn.

play

 

"Skinny Girl in  Transit" is a web series that tells the story of a young Nigerian woman, Tiwa, who is under pressure from her mother to lose weight and find a husband.

play Mide and Tiwa in "Skinny Girl in Transit" season 4

The season returned with the old cast including Timini Egbuson, Ngozi Nwosu, Abimbola Craig, Ayoola,  Bisola Aiyeola and Sharon Ooja.

Beverly Naya, Caroline King and Nobert Young are the latest additions to the cast.

What are your thoughts on the new episode?

