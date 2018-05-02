news

Biola Alabi Media in association with Skylar Pictures have released the official trailer for "Lara and the Beat."

"Lara and the Beat" is a coming of age movie about the young and beautiful Giwa sisters caught in the center of a financial scandal with their late parents’ Media Empire.

The sisters are forced out of their privileged bubble, and must learn to build their own future and salvage their family’s past.

"Lara and the Beat" stars Seyi Shay, Vector, Somkele Idhlama, Chinedu Ikedieze, Bimbo Manuel, Chioma Akpotha, DJ Xclusive and Deyemi Okanlawon.

It also stars several industry heavyweights including Ademola Adedoyin, Shaffi Bello, Lala Akindoju, Wale Ojo, Akah Nnani, Uche Jombo and much more.

Directed by Tosin Coker, the movie is produced by Biola Alabi, who is popular for the 2017 romantic comedy, "Banana Island Ghost."

"Lara and the Beat" will debut in cinemas on July 20, 2018.