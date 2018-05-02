Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Watch Seyi Shay in trailer for Nollywood film Lara and the Beat

"Lara and the Beat" Watch Seyi Shay, Vector, Chioma Chukwuka, Somkele Idhalama in trailer

"Lara and the Beat" also features Chinedu Ikedieze, Bimbo Manuel, DJ Xclusive, Deyemi Okanlawon and Uche Jombo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Biola Alabi Media in association with Skylar Pictures have released the official trailer for "Lara and the Beat."

"Lara and the Beat" is a coming of age movie about the young and beautiful Giwa sisters caught in the center of a financial scandal with their late parents’ Media Empire.

The sisters are forced out of their privileged bubble, and must learn to build their own future and salvage their family’s past.

Seyi Shay, Somkele Idhalama in official trailer for Lara and the Beat play

Seyi Shay, Somkele Idhalama in official trailer for Lara and the Beat

(Instagram/Lara and the beat )

"Lara and the Beat" stars Seyi Shay, Vector, Somkele Idhlama, Chinedu Ikedieze, Bimbo Manuel, Chioma Akpotha, DJ Xclusive and Deyemi Okanlawon.

It also stars several industry heavyweights including Ademola Adedoyin, Shaffi Bello, Lala Akindoju, Wale Ojo, Akah Nnani, Uche Jombo and much more.

play Seyi Shay is a socialite, diva, party girl in 1st teaser for upcoming movie, Lara and the Beat (Instagram/Laraandthebeat)

Directed by Tosin Coker, the movie is produced by Biola Alabi, who is popular for the 2017 romantic comedy, "Banana Island Ghost."

"Lara and the Beat" will debut in cinemas on July 20, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Miracle receives SUV, N25M cheque, other prizes [Photos]bullet
2 Nina "Miracle and I had sex severally" - Ex BBN housematebullet
3 "Foreigners God" Bambam and Teddy A join cast of anticipated...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion Does iROKOtv have better content than cinemas?
Pulse List 5 Nollywood actors to watch out for in 2018
Pulse Opinion Has 2017 been a terrible year for Nollywood movies?
"Lara and the Beat" Seyi Shay is a socialite, diva, party girl in 1st teaser for film
John Boyega How British-Nigerian actor landed a role in the biggest movie franchise in the world
Big Brother Naija Why are Nigerians obsessed with #BBNaija?
"Battleground" Africa Magic's Telenovela is in a league of its own
Pulse Opinion How 'real' are reality TV shows?
"Battleground" Show's 100th episode is more engaging, intense than ever
Pulse Opinion How Nollywood tricks you into seeing bad movies

Movies

The cast of "Hello, Rain" revealed
"Hello, Rain" Watch official trailer for upcoming Nollywood sci-fi film
Watch teaser for Kemi Adetiba's new film, King of Boys
"King of Boys" Here's your 1st look at Kemi Adetiba's new movie [Video]
More than 100 women have accused Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to rape
Harvey Weinstein Netflix producer accuses Hollywood mogul of persistent sexual assault
Jade Osiberu announces new film, Nigerian Trade
"Nigerian Trade" Jade Osiberu announces new film inspired by true events