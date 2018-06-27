Pulse.ng logo
Watch new hilarious Insecure season 3 trailer

"Insecure" Watch new hilarious season 3 trailer

The first trailer for "Insecure" season 3 has dropped with several hilarious moments.

  • Published:
The first official trailer for "Insecure" season three is here, and it's hilarious.

The trailer comes after the release of a teaser which saw Issa Rae offering us one of her moments with her mirror image.

The second season ended with Issa and Lawrence having a heart-to heart conversation about  their breakup, which was partly caused by her cheating on him with Daniel.

play Watch new hilarious Insecure season 3 trailer

 

Rae spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, about the show’s new season and topics she wants to explore this season.

“I don’t want to give anything away!” Rae said. “But I love Black masculinity as it relates to Black women. I think that’s something interesting that we haven’t gotten a chance to explore yet — and specifically toxic male Black masculinity as it relates to Black women. I’m trying to find a way to explore that and get a rounded storyline that isn’t preachy.”

According to her, the new season will also be about adulting in a new way.

"I think we’ve watched our characters really fumble and fuck up — and in some ways in your 20s you are allowed that — but this season is about not acting like you’re naive anymore or that you don’t know better. So it is about, what does it look like to know better and to do better?”

play A scene from "Insecure" season 2

 

Created by Rae and Larry Wilmore, the series also stars Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, Lisa Joyce and Amanda Seales.

The third season of "Insecure" debuts on HBO on August 12.

