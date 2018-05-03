Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Watch MTV Shuga season 6 episode 9

MTV Shuga Leila finds herself in serious trouble in episode 9 [Watch]

Frances gets her test result, Leila finds herself in serious trouble, Hadiza reaches an agreement with her husband in episode 9 [Watch]

The ninth episode of the sixth season of MTV Shuga is out.

In the ninth episode, Frances gets her test result, and to her delight, she is HIV free. Unfortunately, Diana, who has been feeling ignored by Frances and Cynthia, finds out about the result and decides to steal it and set Coper Yasmin up.

Watch episode nine of MTV Shuga season 6 play

Watch episode nine of MTV Shuga season 6

(YouTube/MTV Shuga season 6)

 

Leila has a miscarriage. Her uncle finds out about it and is mad at his wife for talking to Leila about contraceptives.

According to him, she gave her a free pass to have sex. He also informs her brother, mother and father, who all rush down to see her.

Leila's father is angry and insists that she would return to Kano with them and discontinue her plans to further her studies abroad.

play Diana finds out about Frances' test result (YouTube/MTVShuga)

 

Faa tells her sister about her rape as she warns her that she would soon start reading things about her online.

The police arrest Bada for rape, and Tobi as a witness. Bada tells them Faa is a girl he always has sex with, but that she is currently made at him because of the terms of her contract with the record label.

Tobi tells the police that he can't remember what happened on the night of the rape incident.

play The police questions Tobi about Faa's rape

 

Set in Nigeria, the new season which focuses primarily on family planning, contraception, HIV prevention and sexual health education, friendships are tested, relationships reach risky heights, and secrets threaten to break family ties.

The show returned for the season with recurring cast members Timini Egbuson as Tobi, Jemima Osunde as Leila, Sharon Ezeamaka as Princess and Olumide Oworu as Weki.

New additions include Adebukola Oladipupo, Yakubu Mohammed, Ozzy Agu, Rahama Sadau, Funlola Aofiyebi, Nobert Young, Amal Umar, Helena Johnson, Ladani Sulaiman, and Shawn Faqua.

The new season of MTV "Shuga" is produced by Chris Ihidero and Emma Uduma and directed by Tolulope Ajayi, Ishaya Bako and Tope Oshin.

The ninth episode is directed by Ishaya Bako.

