Linda Ikeji TV has released a teaser for the upcoming reality show, "Magodo Mums and Their Single Friend."

One of the numerous original reality TV shows set to debut on Linda Ikeji TV this June, "Magodo Mums and Their Singe Friend" follows the story of a group of married women, who consider themselves better than their single friend.

"What would you do if all your friends who live in the same community with you are all married with children and you're not? - The official LITV YouTube page asks?

Popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji, is taking reality TV in Nigeria a notch higher with the launch of Linda Ikeji TV - an online on-demand streaming platform - which would be home to over 10 new reality shows.

In these compelling dramas created by Ikeji, viewers can expect shows different from anything they have ever seen on Nigerian TV. In one of her Instagram posts, Ikeji asks viewers to expect drama, friendship, love, tears, backbiting, pulling of wigs, and maybe sex.

Other upcoming reality TV shows exclusive to Linda Ikeji TV include "Oyinbo Wives of Lagos," "Gidi Girls," "Ajegunle with Love,"Highway Girls of Eko," "King Tonto" among others.

The launch of the TV platform which was scheduled to take place on June 1, 2018, was delayed due to 'unforeseen circumstances.' No new date has been announced.