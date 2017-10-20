Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Watch Joke Silva, Chigul, Linda Ejiofor in "Bandits" trailer

"Bandits" Watch Joke Silva, Chigul, Linda Ejiofor in trailer

In "Bandits," Chigul, Funnybone, Linda Ejiofor and Senator try steal a painting which they sold without knowing its value.

  Published:
Joke Silva in "Bandits" play

Joke Silva in "Bandits"
Watts Camera Action has released the official trailer for "Bandits."

The movie features Joke Silva, Senator, FunnyBone, Chigul, Linda Ejiofor, Funky Mallam, Gbenga Titiloye and John Ukpe.

play The official poster for "Bandits," a Muyiwa Aluko film

 

In the trailer , Fred is willed an 'ugly' painting by his late Uncle. His friends sell the painting for a cheap amount. He tries to recover the painting after he discovers that his Uncle left him a 90 million Naira cheque behind it.

The comedy movie is a Rok Studios and Watts Camera Action collaboration and is produced and directed by Muyiwa Aluko.

Aluko is popular for movies such as "North West" and "Dibia."

"Bandits" will debut in Nigerian cinemas on November 16, 2017.

