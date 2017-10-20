Watch Joke Silva, Chigul, Linda Ejiofor in "Bandits" trailer

Watts Camera Action has released the official trailer for "Bandits."

The movie features Joke Silva, Senator, FunnyBone, Chigul, Linda Ejiofor, Funky Mallam, Gbenga Titiloye and John Ukpe.

In the trailer , Fred is willed an 'ugly' painting by his late Uncle. His friends sell the painting for a cheap amount. He tries to recover the painting after he discovers that his Uncle left him a 90 million Naira cheque behind it.

The comedy movie is a Rok Studios and Watts Camera Action collaboration and is produced and directed by Muyiwa Aluko.

Aluko is popular for movies such as "North West" and "Dibia."

"Bandits" will debut in Nigerian cinemas on November 16, 2017.