Watch Idowu Phillips, Omowunmi Dada, Ronke Oshodi in Oga Bolaji teaser

"Oga Bolaji" tells the story of a 40-year-old musician, whose involvement in the death of a young girl unites him with the last person wants to be with.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
MaySeven Pictures and Kaykas studios have released the trailer for their latest collaboration, "Oga Bolaji."

Starring Idowu Phillips "Iya Rainbow", Omowunmi Dada, Ronke Oshodi, Gregory Ojefua, Brutus Richards and Gold Ikponmosa, the film is directed by Kayode Kasum, who helmed the 2017 film, "Dognapped."

Watch Idowu Phillips, Omowunmi Dada, Ronke Oshodi in Oga Bolaji teaser play

Ronke Oshodi in Oga Bolaji, a new Nollywood film

 

Shot in the City of Lagos, the movie follows a 40-year-old afro beat musician, who has an indirect hand in a young girl's death.

Unfortunately, his death unites him with the last person he would want to be with.

There's no release date yet for "Oga Bolaji."

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

