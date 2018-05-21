news

MaySeven Pictures and Kaykas studios have released the trailer for their latest collaboration, "Oga Bolaji."

Starring Idowu Phillips "Iya Rainbow", Omowunmi Dada, Ronke Oshodi, Gregory Ojefua, Brutus Richards and Gold Ikponmosa, the film is directed by Kayode Kasum, who helmed the 2017 film, "Dognapped."

Shot in the City of Lagos, the movie follows a 40-year-old afro beat musician, who has an indirect hand in a young girl's death.

Unfortunately, his death unites him with the last person he would want to be with.

There's no release date yet for "Oga Bolaji."