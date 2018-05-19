news

The ninth episode of the second season of "Rumour Has It" is out."

In the new episode, Femi pays Franklyn A surprise visit. He asks him to leave Dolapo as she is already damaged goods to him.

An upset Franklyn decides to call the police so they could get Femi Psychological help. But when Femi starts to taunt him with his sexual experience with Dolapo, Franklyn snaps and attacks him.

Ranti finally decides to ask Charles for help with the Rumour Has It blog. He apologises for ever trying to hack into her password. According to him, he was searching for answers because she wasn't telling him anything about herself.

However, he tells Roti that he can't help her with hacking into Franklyn's PC as it's illegal and not easy. He advises her to issue a public or private apology, but Ranti doesn't agree.

Also in the new episode, Dolapo and Franklyn make the decision to have a DNA test done to allay their fears of who the father of the baby is.

The second season of "Rumour Has It" centers around Dolapo, a young and successful CEO of an NGO, who has the life every young woman her age could ever dream of.

However, things take a dramatic turn after a series of bad decisions threaten to destroy her life as she knows it.

The season features Linda Ihuoma Ejiofor, Efa Iwara, Jemima Osunde, Elozonam Ogbolu and Mawuli Gavor.

The new season of "Rumour Has It" is directed by Jay Franklyn Jituboh.