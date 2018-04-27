news

The sixth episode of the second season of "Rumour Has It" is out."

In the new episode, Franklyn confronts Dolapo about her sex tape. A devastated Dolapo apologizes, saying that she loves him.

Despite her pleas, Franklyn decides to move out of the house.

Dolapo confronts Femi about the sex tape which he "sold" to a blog. He tells her that he didn't sell the tape, but had given it for free to the blog because he loves her.

The traffic on Ranti's blog increases, and in search for more news, she reaches out to Dolapo, asking her to share her own side of the story on the blog.

The second season of "Rumour Has It" centers around Dolapo, a young and successful CEO of an NGO, who has the life every young woman her age could ever dream of.

However, things take a dramatic turn after a series of bad decisions threaten to destroy her life as she knows it.

The season features Linda Ihuoma Ejiofor, Efa Iwara, Jemima Osunde, Elozonam Ogbolu and Mawuli Gavor.

The new season of "Rumour Has It" is directed by Jay Franklyn Jituboh.