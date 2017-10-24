Watch episode 5 of "This is It" - 'We are Family'

A new episode of Dolapo Adeleke's (Lowladee) "This is It" is out.

In the episode titled "We are Family," the Mwendas come through for their best friends, Sam and Kerry, in a way that redefines the meaning of friendship.





The episode is written and directed by LowlaDee, and produced by Funmbi Ogunbanwo. It stars Nick Mutuma, Chiagoziem Nwakanma and Olumide Oworu.

The first season of "This is It" followed the first year journey of the young clueless newlyweds Dede and Tomide'

The season, which focused on the first six months of their marriage saw them adjust to living together, dealing with friends and a little drama.

The romantic comedy also stars Stan Nze, Bimbo Ademoye, Bukola Oladipupo, Teni Aladese, Chisom Ofor, Joyce Maina, Kunle Coker, Tosan ugbeye, Asa’ah Samuel among others.

New additions for season 2 include Jemima Osunde and Ozzy Agu.

The second season, which is also the final season of the web series, will clock in at 10 episodes with the finale episode titled "This is Us."