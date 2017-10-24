Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Watch episode 5 of "This is It" - 'We are Family'

"This is It" Watch episode 5 of web series: "We are Family"

In this moving episode of "This is It," the Mwendas come through for their best friends, Sam and Kerry, in a way that redefines the meaning of friendship.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A new episode of Web series "This Is It" play

A new episode of Web series "This Is It"

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A new episode of Dolapo Adeleke's (Lowladee) "This is It" is out.

In the episode titled "We are Family," the Mwendas come through for their best friends, Sam and Kerry, in a way that redefines the meaning of friendship.

play Sam and Kerry in Episode four of "This is It" season 2



The episode is written and directed by LowlaDee, and produced by Funmbi Ogunbanwo. It stars Nick Mutuma, Chiagoziem Nwakanma and  Olumide Oworu.

play Episode 4 of "This is It" season 2

The first season of "This is It" followed the first year journey of the young clueless newlyweds Dede and Tomide'

The season, which focused on the first six months of their marriage saw them adjust to living together, dealing with friends and a little drama.

Nick Mutuma plays Tomide and Chiagoziem Nwakanma plays Dede in "This Is It" play

Nick Mutuma plays Tomide and Chiagoziem Nwakanma plays Dede in "This Is It"

(LowlaDee)

The romantic comedy also stars Stan Nze, Bimbo Ademoye, Bukola Oladipupo, Teni Aladese, Chisom Ofor, Joyce Maina, Kunle Coker, Tosan ugbeye, Asa’ah Samuel among others.

New additions for season 2 include Jemima Osunde and Ozzy Agu.

The second season, which is also the final season of the web series, will clock in at 10 episodes with the finale episode titled "This is Us."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Funke Abisogun Actress reportedly dies few days after childbirthbullet
2 Samuel Ajibola How actor got Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo to feature...bullet
3 Funke Abisogun Alhassan 3 last movies of Yoruba actress before death...bullet

Related Articles

"This is It" 4 reasons you should binge-watch Lowladee's web series
Pulse List 2016 Top 5 Nigerian TV, web series of the year
"This is It" Watch episode 3 of web series
"Our Best Friend's Wedding" Cast of web series talk memorable experience of set, what viewers should expect
"This is It" Season 2 of web series is back, watch episode 1
"This is It" Check out upcoming episode titles for season 2
"This is It" Dede has a tough decision to make in season finale
"Game of Thrones" Jon Snow and Daenerys will have sex, and there's nothing gross about it
Culture Diaries Abba T Makama explains why "Green White Green" didn't find an audience in Nigeria

Movies

Jim Iyke
"The Adventurer" Everything you need to know about Jim Iyke's new reality TV show
Official poster for "Body Language"
Pulse Movie Review Emem Isong's Body Language is short on tension and suspense
Pete Edochie will make a perfect King Nebuchadnezzar, and Ini Edo perfect as Potiphar's wife
Pulse List 10 Bible stories that can be made into Nollywood movies
Wale Ojo and Nse Ikpe-Etim as Akin and Mary respectively in "Phone Swap"
"Phone Swap" Wale Ojo almost didn't get cast in romantic comedy