news

The fifth episode of the second season of "Rumour Has It" is out."

In the new episode, Ranti's relationship with Charles takes an interesting turn as she finds out that he is a hacker sent by Arinze to change the admin of her blog to Obi.

Things look up for the Mensahs' as Dolapo is given exciting news. After five years of trying, she finds out that she is pregnant.

An excited Dolapo is gets home to break the news to her husband, but unfortunately, Femi already delivered an unexpected blow.

The second season of "Rumour Has It" centers around Dolapo, a young and successful CEO of an NGO, who has the life every young woman her age could ever dream of.

However, things take a dramatic turn after a series of bad decisions threaten to destroy her life as she knows it.

The season features Linda Ihuoma Ejiofor, Efa Iwara, Jemima Osunde, Elozonam Ogbolu and Mawuli Gavor.

The new season of "Rumour Has It" is directed by Jay Franklyn Jituboh.