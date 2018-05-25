news

The fifth episode of Accelerate TV's new web series "Corper Shun" is out, and it's titled "The Eviction."

"Corper Shun" focuses on the lives of five Nigerian youths during the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program. These corp members - Gbenga, I.B, Valerie, Zubby and Aminat - are supervised by a problematic Local Government Inspector, A.A.A.

In episode five, its crunch time for IB, Zubby, Gbenga, Valerie and Aminat. Mr Alani is done with the excuses and is about to take a drastic action. Then comes Valerie with a master plan to save the day.

Relatable for anyone who has attempted or completed the one-year compulsory service year for graduates in Nigeria, the series features interesting characters such as a wanna-be American, stressful zonal inspector, hardcore Igbo boy and a bookworm.

"Corper Shun" stars Jide Kosoko, Ayo Mogaji, Lala Akindoju, Damola Olatunji and the Corpers who were played by Efa Iwara, Etinosa Idemudia, Emmanuel Mordi, Chiagoziem Nwankama and Oyepelumi Alawoki.