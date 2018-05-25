Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Watch episode 5 of new web series, Corper Shun

"Corper Shun" Alani makes a drastic move in episode 5 of web series

"Corper Shun" focuses on the lives of five Nigerian youths during the compulsory NYSC program. Alani makes a drastic move in episode 5.

  • Published:
The fifth episode of Accelerate TV's new web series "Corper Shun" is out, and it's titled "The Eviction."

"Corper Shun" focuses on the lives of five Nigerian youths during the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program. These corp members - Gbenga, I.B, Valerie, Zubby and Aminat - are supervised by a problematic Local Government Inspector, A.A.A.

(YouTube/Accelerate)

 

In episode five, its crunch time for IB, Zubby, Gbenga, Valerie and Aminat. Mr Alani is done with the excuses and is about to take a drastic action. Then comes Valerie with a master plan to save the day.

Relatable for anyone who has attempted or completed the one-year compulsory service year for graduates in Nigeria, the series features interesting characters such as a wanna-be American, stressful zonal inspector, hardcore Igbo boy and a bookworm.

 

play Episode 1 of new web series, Corper Shun

"Corper Shun" stars Jide Kosoko, Ayo Mogaji, Lala Akindoju, Damola Olatunji and the Corpers who were played by Efa Iwara, Etinosa Idemudia, Emmanuel Mordi, Chiagoziem Nwankama and Oyepelumi Alawoki.

You can catch up on previous episodes here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

