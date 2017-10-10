Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Watch episode 2 of web series "This is It" Season 2

"This is It" Watch episode 3 of web series

In the new episode of "This is It," Tee's cousin is Dede's uninvited guest!

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dolapo Adeleke's (Lowladee) "This is It," which was one of the best things on web in 2016, is officially back for season 2.

In the episode titled "Firecracker," Tee's cousin is Dede's uninvited guest! Deji stomps the yard with a little extra and serves the Mwenda some life.

This is It Web series play

This is It Web series

(YouTube )



The episode is written and directed by LowlaDee, and produced by Funmbi Ogunbanwo. It stars Nick Mutuma, Chiagoziem Nwakanma and  Olumide Oworu.

Nick Mutuma plays Tomide and Chiagoziem Nwakanma plays Dede in "This Is It" play

Nick Mutuma plays Tomide and Chiagoziem Nwakanma plays Dede in "This Is It"

(LowlaDee)

The first season of "This is It" followed the first year journey of the young clueless newlyweds Dede and Tomide'

The season, which focused on the first six months of their marriage, saw them adjust to living together, dealing with friends and a little drama.

The romantic comedy also stars Stan Nze, Bimbo Ademoye, Bukola Oladipupo, Teni Aladese, Chisom Ofor, Joyce Maina, Kunle Coker, Tosan ugbeye, Asa’ah Samuel among others.

New additions for season 2 include Jemima Osunde and Ozzy Agu.

play Behind the scene of "This is It" season 2 (Instagram/ThisIsIt)

 

The second season, which is also the final season, will clock in at 10 episodes with the finale episode titled "This is Us."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Elesho Former Nollywood actor blames his exit from movie scene on badly...bullet
2 Pulse Movie Review Blade Runner 2049 is Mad Max: Fury Road for drunksbullet
3 Shaffy Bello 7 things you probably didn’t know about the actressbullet

Related Articles

"This is It" There's a release date for season 2 of web series
Omoni Oboli Actress recounts what it felt like convincing people to watch Nigerian films
The Voice Nigeria Best reactions to final round of battles
"Entangled" Lowladee is working on a new romantic comedy TV series
"This is It" 4 reasons you should binge-watch Lowladee's web series
Pulse List 2016 Top 5 Nigerian TV, web series of the year
"Our Best Friend's Wedding" Cast of web series talk memorable experience of set, what viewers should expect
"This is It" Check out upcoming episode titles for season 2
"This is It" Dede has a tough decision to make in season finale
"Game of Thrones" Jon Snow and Daenerys will have sex, and there's nothing gross about it

Movies

Meryl Streep - here with Harvey Weinstein in January - she said she was "appalled" by news of the "disgraceful" allegations of sexual harassment by the powerful Hollywood producer
Harvey Weinstein Hollywood kingmaker with feet of clay
"Catch.er" Dakore Akande, Ini Dima-Okojie, Linda Ejiofor attend premiere [Photos]
The cast of "Hello, Rain" revealed
"Hello, Rain" Meet the cast of upcoming sci-fi Nollywood film
Grey Room  NG
Grey Room NG Does good sex have an effect on people's sense of judgement? [Video]