news

The second episode of Accelerate TV's new web series "Corper Shun" is out, and it's titled "The Chosen Worsts."

"Corper Shun" focuses on the lives of five Nigerian youths during the compulsory National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) program. These corp members - Gbenga, I.B, Valerie, Zubby and Aminat - are supervised by a problematic Local Government Inspector, A.A.A.

In episode two, the heat is on and Alani's five special corpers have to deliver the best ideas and plans to carry out the Reunite CDS project.

Will they be able to settle their differences and sort out their priorities? Will this end well at all?

Relatable for anyone who has attempted or completed the one-year compulsory service year for graduates in Nigeria, the series features interesting characters such as a wanna-be American, stressful zonal inspector, hardcore Igbo boy and a bookworm.

"Corper Shun" stars Jide Kosoko, Ayo Mogaji, Lala Akindoju, Damola Olatunji and the Corpers who were played by Efa Iwara, Etinosa Idemudia, Emmanuel Mordi, Chiagoziem Nwankama and Oyepelumi Alawoki.

You can catch up on episode one here.