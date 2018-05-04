Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Watch episode 2 of new web series, Corper Shun

"Corper Shun" The suffering commences in episode 2 of web series

"Corper Shun" focuses on the lives of five Nigerian youths during the compulsory NYSC program. Their suffering commences in episode 2.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The second episode of Accelerate TV's new web series "Corper Shun" is out, and it's titled "The Chosen Worsts."

"Corper Shun" focuses on the lives of five Nigerian youths during the compulsory National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) program. These corp members - Gbenga, I.B, Valerie, Zubby and Aminat - are supervised by a problematic Local Government Inspector, A.A.A.

Watch episode 2 of new web series, Corper Shun play

Watch episode 2 of new web series, Corper Shun

(YouTube/AccelerateTV)

 

In episode two, the heat is on and Alani's five special corpers have to deliver the best ideas and plans to carry out the Reunite CDS project.

Will they be able to settle their differences and sort out their priorities? Will this end well at all?

Relatable for anyone who has attempted or completed the one-year compulsory service year for graduates in Nigeria, the series features interesting characters such as a wanna-be American, stressful zonal inspector, hardcore Igbo boy and a bookworm.

 

play Episode 1 of new web series, Corper Shun

"Corper Shun" stars Jide Kosoko, Ayo Mogaji, Lala Akindoju, Damola Olatunji and the Corpers who were played by Efa Iwara, Etinosa Idemudia, Emmanuel Mordi, Chiagoziem Nwankama and Oyepelumi Alawoki.

You can catch up on episode one here.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Organisers explain why Cee-C wasn't disqualified and...bullet
2 Big Brother Naija Nina feels bad she wasn't welcomed in her statebullet
3 Big Brother Naija Twitter reacts to Rochas Okorocha hosting Miracle,...bullet

Related Articles

"Rumour Has It" Dolapo decides to end her affair with Femi in episode 3 of web series [Watch]
"Inspector K" A distracting recruit joins Inspector K's team in episode 2 [Watch]
"Inspector K" Agent Lee arrives to join inspector K's team in episode 3 [Watch]
"Corper Shun" Watch episode 1 of new web series
Yvonne Orji Actress speaks on her faith, hustle and more
"Inspector K" Inspector K tries to crack a robbery case in episode 1 [Watch]
"Rumour Has It" Franklyn makes extra effort to please his wife in episode 2 of web series [Watch]
Pulse List 10 most inspiring female filmmakers in Nollywood
"Rumour Has It" Ranti betrays Obi in episode 1 of web series [Watch]
"Inspector K" A major undercover mission goes wrong in episode 6 [Watch]

Movies

Watch episode 7 of Rumour Has It season 2
"Rumour Has It" Dolapo faces a major disappointment, Ranti gets a shocking surprise in episode 7 [Watch]
2018 MTV Movie and TV awards full list of nominees
2018 MTV Movie and TV awards "Black Panther," "Girls Trip," "Stranger Things," Emilia Clarke among nominees
Chika Ike's next feature film is titled Small Chops
Chika Ike Actress' next feature film is titled "Small Chops"
Ramsey Noah speaks on president Buhari's effect on Nollywood
Ramsey Nouah Actor says Nollywood has gotten better, but the stories are not as deep as they used to be