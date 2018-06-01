Things take an unexpected twist in final episode of "Rumour Has It" season 2.

news

The eleventh episode of the second season of "Rumour Has It" is out."

In the new and final episode for the season, Ranti, Dolapo and Franklyn form the most unusual alliance as Ranti blackmails them into disposing Femi's dead body.

Arinze seems to have finally gotten Seyi to soften up as she allows him to spend time with their son and stay over for lunch.

Franklyn and Dolapo pick up the DNA test results, however, viewers are not let in on who the father of her child is. In a shocking twist, Ranti gets a surprise visit from the police, who arrest her for a crime we are yet to find out about.

The season features Linda Ihuoma Ejiofor, Efa Iwara, Jemima Osunde, Elozonam Ogbolu and Mawuli Gavor.

The new season of "Rumour Has It" is directed by Jay Franklyn Jituboh.