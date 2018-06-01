Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Watch episode 11 of Rumour Has It season 2

"Rumour Has It" Ranti, Dolapo and Franklyn form the most unusual alliance in season 2 finale

  • Published:

Things take an unexpected twist in final episode of "Rumour Has It" season 2.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The eleventh episode of the second season of "Rumour Has It" is out."

In the new and final episode for the season, Ranti, Dolapo and Franklyn form the most unusual alliance as Ranti blackmails them into disposing Femi's dead body.

Arinze seems to have finally gotten Seyi to soften up as she allows him to spend time with their son and stay over for lunch. 

Finale of Rumour Has It season 2 play

Dolapo and Frankyn in the final episode of Rumour Has It season 2

(YouTube/NdaniTV)

 

Franklyn and Dolapo pick up the DNA test results, however, viewers are not let in on who the father of her child is. In a shocking twist, Ranti gets a surprise visit from the police, who arrest her for a crime we are yet to find out about.

The season features Linda Ihuoma Ejiofor, Efa Iwara, Jemima Osunde, Elozonam Ogbolu and Mawuli Gavor.

The new season of "Rumour Has It" is directed by Jay Franklyn Jituboh.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Ramsey Nouah Actor talks ban of 8 A-List Nollywood actors 14 years ago...bullet
2 "Up North" TBoss, Kanayo O Kanayo, Hilda Dokubo join Banky W in new moviebullet
3 Pulse List All the new Nollywood movies you should see in cinemas...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 10 most inspiring female filmmakers in Nollywood
"Rumour Has It" Franklyn confronts Dolapo about her sex tape, moves out of the house in episode 6 [Watch]
"Rumour Has It" Dolapo decides to end her affair with Femi in episode 3 of web series [Watch]
"Rumour Has It" Ranti attacks Obi, Dolapo and Femi try to work things out in episode 8 [Watch]
"Rumour Has It" Dolapo faces a major disappointment, Ranti gets a shocking surprise in episode 7 [Watch]
"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" Why popular game show isn't back on TV as promised
"Fifty Shades Freed" 10 books becoming movies, TV shows in 2018
"Rumour Has It" Dolapo gets an exciting news, Ranti's relationship with Charles takes an interesting turn in episode 5 [Watch]
"Rumour Has It" Franklyn makes extra effort to please his wife in episode 2 of web series [Watch]
"Rumour Has It" Ranti betrays Obi in episode 1 of web series [Watch]

Movies

MultiChoice launches pan-African initiative
Talent Factory MultiChoice launches pan-African initiative for film and TV industry
Ramsey Noah
Ramsey Nouah What actor misses about Nollywood of the 90s
Ramsey Nouah on new Nollywood movie Crazy People
Ramsey Nouah How Hollywood influenced Nollywood actor's acting career
5 Nigerians who have featured in Hollywood superhero movies.jpg
"Maleficent II" British-Nigerian actor Chiwetel Ejiofor joins cast of sequel