Watch episode 10 of new web series, Corper Shun

"Corper Shun" The truth can't set you free in episode 10 of web series

"Corper Shun" focuses on the lives of five Nigerian youths during the compulsory NYSC program.

The 10th episode of Accelerate TV's web series "Corper Shun" is out, and it's titled "The Truth Can't Set You Free."

In episode 10, it's showtime. The five get a go ahead to run the concert and use it as a platform to create awareness and promote unity.

But that's it for their external problems. What is going on internally, is a totally different dimension.

"Corper Shun" focuses on the lives of five Nigerian youths during the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program. These corp members - Gbenga, I.B, Valerie, Zubby and Aminat - are supervised by a problematic Local Government Inspector, A.A.A.

Relatable for anyone who has attempted or completed the one-year compulsory service year for graduates in Nigeria, the series features interesting characters such as a wanna-be American, stressful zonal inspector, hardcore Igbo boy and a bookworm.

 

"Corper Shun" stars Jide Kosoko, Ayo Mogaji, Lala Akindoju, Damola Olatunji and the Corpers who were played by Efa Iwara, Etinosa Idemudia, Emmanuel Mordi, Chiagoziem Nwankama and Oyepelumi Alawoki.

You can catch up on previous episodes here.

