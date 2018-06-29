news

The 10th episode of Accelerate TV's web series "Corper Shun" is out, and it's titled "The Truth Can't Set You Free."

In episode 10, it's showtime. The five get a go ahead to run the concert and use it as a platform to create awareness and promote unity.

But that's it for their external problems. What is going on internally, is a totally different dimension.

"Corper Shun" focuses on the lives of five Nigerian youths during the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program. These corp members - Gbenga, I.B, Valerie, Zubby and Aminat - are supervised by a problematic Local Government Inspector, A.A.A.

Relatable for anyone who has attempted or completed the one-year compulsory service year for graduates in Nigeria, the series features interesting characters such as a wanna-be American, stressful zonal inspector, hardcore Igbo boy and a bookworm.

"Corper Shun" stars Jide Kosoko, Ayo Mogaji, Lala Akindoju, Damola Olatunji and the Corpers who were played by Efa Iwara, Etinosa Idemudia, Emmanuel Mordi, Chiagoziem Nwankama and Oyepelumi Alawoki.