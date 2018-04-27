Watch episode 1 of new web series, Corper Shun

news

The first episode of Accelerate TV's new web series "Corper Shun" is out, and it's titled "The Chosen Worsts."

Relatable for anyone who has attempted or completed the one-year compulsory service year for graduates in Nigeria, the series features interesting characters such as a wanna-be American, stressful zonal inspector, hardcore Igbo boy and a bookworm.

"Corper Shun" focuses on the lives of five Nigerian youths during the compulsory National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) program. These corp members - Gbenga, I.B, Valerie, Zubby and Aminat - are supervised by a problematic Local Government Inspector, A.A.A.

For the one-year program, they have been instructed to form a special Community Development group aimed at uniting the Nigerian youths. That's the plan.

"Corper Shun" stars Jide Kosoko, Ayo Mogaji, Lala Akindoju, Damola Olatunji and the Corpers who were played by Efa Iwara, Etinosa Idemudia, Emmanuel Mordi, Chiagoziem Nwankama and Oyepelumi Alawoki.

In episode one, the corpers are tossed around by NYSC officials as they struggle to get their deployment letters.