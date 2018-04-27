Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Watch episode 1 of new web series, Corper Shun

"Corper Shun" Watch episode 1 of new web series

"Corper Shun" focuses on the lives of five Nigerian youths during the compulsory NYSC program.

  Published:
The first episode of Accelerate TV's new web series "Corper Shun" is out, and it's titled "The Chosen Worsts."

Relatable for anyone who has attempted or completed the one-year compulsory service year for graduates in Nigeria, the series features interesting characters such as a wanna-be American, stressful zonal inspector, hardcore Igbo boy and a bookworm.

play Watch episode 1 of new web series, Corper Shun

"Corper Shun" focuses on the lives of five Nigerian youths during the compulsory National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) program. These corp members - Gbenga, I.B, Valerie, Zubby and Aminat - are supervised by a problematic Local Government Inspector, A.A.A.

For the one-year program, they have been instructed to form a special Community Development group aimed at uniting the Nigerian youths. That's the plan.

play Episode 1 of new web series, Corper Shun

"Corper Shun" stars Jide Kosoko, Ayo Mogaji, Lala Akindoju, Damola Olatunji and the Corpers who were played by Efa Iwara, Etinosa Idemudia, Emmanuel Mordi, Chiagoziem Nwankama and Oyepelumi Alawoki.

In episode one, the corpers are tossed around by NYSC  officials as they struggle to get their deployment letters.

