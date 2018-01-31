Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Watch Bitto get an erection comforting Nina in BBN

Big Brother Naija Watch Bitto get an erection while comforting Nina (VIDEO)

Nina, who was heartbroken that Miracle has been playing with her emotions, was in tears complaining to Bitto when his erection was spotted.

Bitto, one of the housemates of the Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala, was spotted with an erection while comforting a heartbroken Nina.

Just four days into the third edition of Big Brother Naija, sparks have been flying with the some of the housemates developing emotional attachments for one another.

Today, Wednesday, January 31, 2018, viewers got an eyeful of the scene involving Bitto and Nina.

While comforting Nina, Bitto was spotted having an erection as he held her to himself and the heartbroken Nina was past caring.

Manwhile, Miracle, who was spotted in a picture wearing a wedding band, seems to have diverted his attention to Ahneeka.

