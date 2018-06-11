Pulse.ng logo
Watch AMC series for non-stop entertainment

The Present Past and comedy in The People, Two Dry Girls and other exciting shows.

AMC Series is dedicated to offering you and your loved ones outstanding entertainment with unmissable comedy and drama Series from Monday to Friday.

We have This Is It, This Thing Called Marriage, Tears of Love centred on relationships and marriage, drama in Adams Apples, Circles Of Life and Tales Of Eve: The Present Past and comedy in The People, Two Dry Girls and other exciting shows.

Catch all these and much more on AMC SERIES on Startimes (CH 072), Startsat (CH 134), Azam (CH 252), Kwese (CH 145), Zuku (CH 226), and Black (CH 206) every day from 18:00 GMT/19:00 WAT/20:00 CAT.

