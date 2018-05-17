Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Watch Aisha Abimbola's memorable role in the 2001 movie, "Omoge Campus."

  Published:
Yoruba actress and producer, Aisha Abimbola, who died on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, had a career that spanned more than a decade.

The actress whose name will always be synonymous with the "Omoge Campus" movie, died of breast cancer in Canada.

While some will remember the actress for her roles in recent movies and TV series such as "Kani," "Angela Mao," "Kamson and Neighbours" and "So Wright so Wrong," Abimbola made an impact on the indigenous pop culture with her role as Sade in the 2001 movie, "Omoge Campus."

Celebrities react to the death of Yoruba actress Aisha Abimbola play

Aisha Abimbola

(Instagram/Aisha Abimbola)

 

A film produced by Bola Igida, the movie starred the late actress alongside Foluke Daramola, late Moji Olaiya, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Faithia Balogun, Sewa Coker, Rita Kosoko, Jibola Dabo, Dele Odule among others.

Her breakout role, "Omoge Campus" came few years after she had kicked off her acting career with a Wale Adenuga Productions TV series directed by Antar Laniyan.

Aisha Abimbola Omoge Campus Yoruba actress is dead play

Aisha Abimbola is dead

(Facebook )

 

In "Omoge Campus," Abimbola played Sade, a ringleader of a cult initiated to "protect women from all kinds of harassment."

To achieve their goal, the members of the cult - all women - are advised to have three men in their lives: a boyfriend who they could get married to, a sugar daddy to cater to their financial needs, and a lecturer for academic favours.

Aisha Abimbola Omoge Campus Yoruba actress is dead biography play

Aisha Abimbola AKA Omoge Campus died of Breast cancer

(Instagram/Aisha Abimbola)

 

The movie played a significant role in her acting career, earning her the nickname 'Omoge Campus', which, years later, became her official social media ID.

The late actress was also popular for her roles in Papa Ajasco, "Awerijaye"  and "T’omi T’eje."

Abimbola has passed away, but the passion she brought on screen as Sade will always be remembered.

Do you remember "Omoge Campus?"

