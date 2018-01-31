Watch 1st trailer for Marvel movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp

news

Marvel Studios has released the 1st trailer for "Ant-Man and the Wasp," a sequel to 2015's "Ant-Man," and the 20th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The trailer opens with Scott Lang asking van Dyne if she would have helped him and the Avengers crew, if he had asked her.

“I guess we’ll never know,” she responds. “But if you had, you’d have never been caught.”

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics characters Scott Lang / Ant-Man and Hope van Dyne / Wasp.

Synopsis for "Ant-Man and the Wasp"

Set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, Scott Lang tries to balance his home life as a father with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, when Hope van Dyne and Hank Pym present him with a new mission to bring to light secrets from their past, requiring him to team up with van Dyne as the new Wasp.

Cast of "Ant-Man and the Wasp"

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly co-star in the thrilling Marvel film as the titular characters.

Directed by Peyton Reed, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" also stars Michael Peña, Michelle Pfeiffer, Walton Goggins, Laurence Fishburne and Judy Greer.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” hits theaters on July 6.