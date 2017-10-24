It's almost impossible to imagine "Phone Swap" without Wale Ojo, but it almost happened.

Before his role as Akin Cole in the 2012 romantic comedy, the talented actor had featured in Hollywood movies such as "Rage," "Cab Hustle," "Six Demons" and "The Guard."

But when he auditioned for the character Akin Cole, Kunle Afolayan who directed "Phone Swap" wasn't too impressed with his delivery.

When he noticed that Afolayan wasn't impressed, he asked for 30 minutes to work on his performance. He, however, spent two hours, after which he delivered.

Afolayan shared a video on his Instagram page, commending Ojo for not challenging him. He also mentioned some actors and crew, who want to become superstars after just two years.

In "Phone Swap," Mary, a fashion designer, and Akin, her arrogant boss, swap their phones by accident in a busy airport and must now carry out each other's assignments.

Joseph Benjamin was initially considered for the character Akin but was dropped when it was discovered that he had been paired as a couple with Nse Ikpe-Etim for "Mr and Mrs," which was also released in 2012.

Jim Iyke was also considered for the role but was busy at the time on the set of Obi Emelonye's "Last Flight to Abuja."

Playing Akin earned Ojo an Africa Movie Academy Awards Best Actor in a Leading Role nomination in 2012.