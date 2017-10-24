Home > Entertainment > Movies >

When Kunle Afolayan auditioned Nse Ikpe-Etim and Wale Ojo for "Phone Swap," he wasn't too impressed by Ojo's delivery.

It's almost impossible to imagine "Phone Swap" without Wale Ojo, but it almost happened.

Before his role as Akin Cole in the 2012 romantic comedy, the talented actor had featured in Hollywood movies such as "Rage," "Cab Hustle," "Six Demons" and "The Guard."

But when he auditioned for the character Akin Cole, Kunle Afolayan who directed "Phone Swap" wasn't too impressed with his delivery.

When he noticed that Afolayan wasn't impressed, he asked for 30 minutes to work on his performance. He, however, spent two hours, after which he delivered.

Afolayan shared a video on his Instagram page, commending Ojo for not challenging him. He also mentioned some actors and crew, who want to become superstars after just two years.

#throwback August 11, 2011 when I auditioned @realwaleojo and the beautiful @nseikpeetim . I wasn#emo#4oCZ##t too impressed by Wale#emo#4oCZ##s delivery but guess what, he said to me #emo#4oCc##kunle! I can see you are not happy#emo#4oCd## I said no, he said #emo#4oCc## please give me like 30mins to work on it#emo#4oCd## but he spent 2hours in our boardroom then came in and to show me. The point here is, Wale has been in the industry as a professional actor for more than 20 years before the shoot of phone swap. He could have called my bluff after I told him I wasn#emo#4oCZ##t impressed but he pleaded and asked for another chance. Some of the actors and crew we have today after working for one, two years, ika kan o ni wo won ndi mo (turned super star). It#emo#4oCZ##s always a learning process in our industry and life generally so learn to take a cue and take it easy. Ire @oshinbose

In "Phone Swap," Mary, a fashion designer, and Akin, her arrogant boss, swap their phones by accident in a busy airport and must now carry out each other's assignments.

Joseph Benjamin was initially considered for the character Akin but was dropped when it was discovered that he had been paired as a couple with Nse Ikpe-Etim for "Mr and Mrs," which was also released in 2012.

Jim Iyke was also considered for the role but was busy at the time on the set of Obi Emelonye's "Last Flight to Abuja."

Playing Akin earned Ojo an Africa Movie Academy Awards Best Actor in a Leading Role nomination in 2012.

