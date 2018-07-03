Pulse.ng logo
Veteran Nollywood actor Ignis Ekwe has passed away

Ignis Ekwe Veteran Nollywood actor popular for "Everyday People" passes away

Ignis Ekwe, a Nollywood actor who was popular for his role in "Everyday People," "Cockcrow at Dawn" and "Igodo," has passed away.

  • Published:
Veteran Nollywood actor Ignis Igwe is dead play
Nollywood actor Ignis Ekwe, who was popular for his roles in rested soap operas like "Behind The Clouds" and "cockcrow At Dawn," has passed away.

The actor passed away on Monday, July 2, 2018, after a brief illness. His death was confirmed by his daughter and Nigerian singer Susan Emike Ekwe, also known as Harmonee.

Am speechless will this wound ever heal ?

A post shared by Harmonee (@iamharmonee) on

His niece, popular Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede, also took to Instagram to mourn the late actor.

 

An actor and scriptwriter, Ekwe was a native of Fuga in Edo State where he had both primary and secondary education.

In 1982, the late actor graduated from the University of Benin where he studied Theatre Arts. He proceeded to get a Master's Degree from the University of Jos.

Before going into full-time acting, the late actor worked as a Consultant for United Nations Children Educational Fund (UNICEF).

Before his death, Ignis Ekwe was a lecturer at the Departmentof Mass Communications, Auchi Poly In Edo State.

Ekwe was popular for classic productions such as "Igodo," "The Price," "Everyday People" among ogthers.

May his soul rest in peace.

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

