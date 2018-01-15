Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Upcoming Nigerian TV shows you should be excited about

Upcoming Nigerian TV shows you should be excited about

These are the new Nigerian TV shows to look out for this year.

  • Published:
Joke Silva and Rita Dominic in "Bankers NGR"

Joke Silva and Rita Dominic in "Bankers NGR"

There are quite a number of Nigerian TV shows you should be excited about this 2018.

These series feature an array of talented actors, and are produced and directed by renowned filmmakers, who have helmed critically acclaimed projects in the past.

Check them out.

1. "Bankers NGR"

Rita Dominic and Ayoola in "Bankers NGR"

Rita Dominic and Ayoola in "Bankers NGR"

 

The Mildred  Okwo's TV series features an array of talented actors, including Ego Boyo and Joke Silva, who 90s Nollywood fans will remember from "Violated" as Peggy and Myra, respectively.

The series also stars Ashionye Michelle Raccah, Daniel EffiongRoseline Afije, Seun Kentebe, Rita EdwardAyobami Ayoola, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Rita Dominic, Zainab BalogunSegun Arinze and Charles Etubiebi.

"Bankers NGR" follows the activities of the staff of a fictional bank called Sun Country Bank.

The beautiful cast and previously released teasers are enough reasons to be excited.

2. "Castle and Castle"

Behind the scenes of legal drama series 'Castle to Castle'

Behind the scenes of legal drama series 'Castle to Castle'

EbonyLife TV is working on Nigeria's first legal drama series, starring Richard Mofe-Damijo and Dakore Egbuson-Akande as Mr and Mrs Castle.

The series follows a married couple, ‘Remi Castle’ and her husband ‘Tega’ – two lawyers who run a successful practice in Lagos.

While Tega is passionate about human rights, Remi prefers clients that have deep pockets and pay massive retainers.

Their marriage is put to the test, as a host of family issues crop up and affect their work.

Produced by Isioma Osaje and Temidayo Abudu, "Castle and Castle" is directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, Tope Oshin and Kenneth Gyang.

The series also features Eku Edewor, Deyemi Okanlawon, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Dorcas Shola  Fapson, Ade Laoye, Diipo Ayo-Adeusi, Anee Icha, Denola Grey among others.

3. "Mr X Family"

RMD and Ego Boyo reunite in new TV series

RMD and Ego Boyo reunite in new TV series

Over two decades later, Richard Mofe Damijo and Ego  Boyo, who are memorably remembered for their roles in "Violated" and pop-culture staple, "Checkmate," team up for "Mr X Family."

The cultural longevity of their characters in "Checkmate," and the depth of their fan-base, sets up "Mr X Family" for success. 

The upcoming TV series which also marks RMD's debut as a producer, is yet to get a release date, but fans of "Checkmate" have something to be excited about.

Which of these TV series are you most thrilled about?

