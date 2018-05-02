news

The first official trailer for upcoming Nigerian sci-fi film "Hello, Rain," has been released.

The short film directed by C.J. “Fiery” Obasi from the short story by Nnedi Okorafor stars Keira Hewatch as Rain, Tunde Aladese as Philo and Ogee Nelson as Coco.

ALSO READ: WILL 2018 BE A BETTER YEAR FOR NOLLYWOOD?

In February 2017, Fiery Film production company acquired rights to adapt Nnedi Okorafor's science meets witchcraft short story, “Hello, Moto."

About "Hello, Moto" novel

There is witchcraft in science and a science to witchcraft. Both will conspire against you eventually.

We were three women. Three friends. We had goals, hopes and dreams. We had careers. Two of us had boyfriends. We owned houses. We all had love. Then I made these… wigs. I gave them to my two friends.

The three of us put them on. The wigs were supposed to make things better. But something went wrong. Like the nation we were trying to improve, we became backward. Instead of giving, we took.