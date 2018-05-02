Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Watch trailer for Hello, Rain, an adaptation of Nnedi Okarafor's book

"Hello, Rain" Watch official trailer for upcoming Nollywood sci-fi film

"Hello, Rain" is a Nigerian adaptation of Nnedi Okorafor's science and witchcraft themed novel "Hello, Moto." Watch official trailer.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The first official trailer for upcoming Nigerian sci-fi film "Hello, Rain," has been released.

The short film directed by C.J. “Fiery” Obasi from the short story by Nnedi Okorafor stars Keira Hewatch as RainTunde Aladese as Philo and Ogee Nelson as Coco.

The cast of "Hello, Rain" revealed play

The cast of "Hello, Rain" revealed

ALSO READ: WILL 2018 BE A BETTER YEAR FOR NOLLYWOOD?

In February 2017, Fiery Film production company acquired rights to adapt  Nnedi Okorafor's science meets witchcraft short story, “Hello, Moto."

About "Hello, Moto" novel

There is witchcraft in science and a science to witchcraft. Both will conspire against you eventually.
We were three women. Three friends. We had goals, hopes and dreams. We had careers. Two of us had boyfriends. We owned houses. We all had love. Then I made these… wigs. I gave them to my two friends.

The three of us put them on. The wigs were supposed to make things better. But something went wrong. Like the nation we were trying to improve, we became backward. Instead of giving, we took.

play Hello, Rain character posters

In a recent interview with Pulse Nigeria, Keira Hewatch who plays Rain in the upcoming movie spoke about the readiness of Nigerians for a sci-fi movie.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Miracle receives SUV, N25M cheque, other prizes [Photos]bullet
2 Nina "Miracle and I had sex severally" - Ex BBN housematebullet
3 "Foreigners God" Bambam and Teddy A join cast of anticipated...bullet

Related Articles

"Mami Wata" C.J Fiery Obasi announces new movie based on folklore
Nollywood Will 2018 be a better year for the Nigerian film industry?
"Hello, Rain" Check out character posters for upcoming Nollywood sci-fi film
"Visions" Watch teaser for an anthology of three short films by 3 Nigerian filmmakers
Nnedi Okorafor Marvel working on a new comic book set in Lagos with sci-fi writer
“A Hotel Called Memory” One of a kind: A Nigerian film with no dialogue
"Hello, Rain" Watch teaser for upcoming Nollywood sci-fi film
Keira Hewatch Actress talks upcoming Nollywood sc-fi movie, plans to remake a classic
Nollywood Dollars, numbers and why most Nigerian movies look the same
Phyno Rapper makes acting debut, joins cast of Genevieve Nnaji's "Lion Heart"

Movies

Watch teaser for Kemi Adetiba's new film, King of Boys
"King of Boys" Here's your 1st look at Kemi Adetiba's new movie [Video]
Jade Osiberu announces new film, Nigerian Trade
"Nigerian Trade" Jade Osiberu announces new film, inspired by true events
Ajoche premieres on Africa Magic, Twitter reactions
"Ajoche" Here's how Twitter reacted to the 1st episode of Africa Magic's new telenovela
BBC launches new documentary strand, Africa Eye
Africa Eye BBC investigates Nigeria's codeine cough syrup epidemic in new documentary