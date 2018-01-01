news

Watch the new trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy, "The Royal Hibiscus Hotel."

A romantic comedy from EbonyLife Films, the movie is directed by Ishaya Bako, who directed the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award winning film, "Road to Yesterday."

"The Royal Hibiscus Hotel" stars Zainab Balogun, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kenneth Okolie, Akah Nnani, Kemi Lala Akindoju among others.

The movie is about a Nigerian couple who run a charming, but run-down, boutique hotel in a little town in Nigeria.

In desperation, the husband Segun decides to sell the hotel without his wife’s knowledge, as a way of settling all their debts.

Their daughter is living in London, working a dead-end job while trying to open her own restaurant. When she decides to return to Nigeria for a vacation, Mom and Dad are elated for different reasons.

Dad wants her to sign the papers to sell the hotel she is destined to inherit, while Mom can’t wait to marry her off to a charming property developer, Deji.

When daughter meets Deji by accident, she has no idea that he has made the deal to buy the hotel. Just as she is finally falling for Deji, despite much resistance, she learns the truth and is devastated.

Determined to save the hotel from being replaced by a shopping mall, she sets up an amazing fundraiser; but it is not enough.

With just hours to go, an anonymous donor steps in and saves the hotel from demolition. Surprisingly, her saviour is Deji, who proves that love always finds a way.

The movie which premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival is set to debut in cinemas on February 9, 2018.