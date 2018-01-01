Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Trailer for EbonyLife Films' romantic comedy The Royal Hibiscus Hotel

"The Royal Hibiscus Hotel" Watch new trailer for EbonyLife Films' romantic comedy

EbonyLife Films' romantic comedy, "The Royal Hibiscus Hotel" features Zainab Balogun and Kenneth Okolie.

  • Published:
Trailer for romantic comedy "The Royal Hibiscus Hotel" play

Trailer for romantic comedy "The Royal Hibiscus Hotel"

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Watch the new trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy, "The Royal Hibiscus Hotel."

A romantic comedy from EbonyLife Films, the movie is directed by Ishaya Bako, who directed the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award winning film, "Road to Yesterday."

"The Royal Hibiscus Hotel" stars Zainab Balogun, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kenneth Okolie, Akah Nnani, Kemi Lala Akindoju among others.

play The Royal Hibiscus Hotel is directed by Ishaya Bako

ALSO READ: 5 MOST ANTICIPATED MOVIES OF 2018

The movie is about a Nigerian couple who run a charming, but run-down, boutique hotel in a little town in Nigeria.

In desperation, the husband Segun decides to sell the hotel without his wife’s knowledge, as a way of settling all their debts.

Their daughter is living in London, working a dead-end job while trying to open her own restaurant. When she decides to return to Nigeria for a vacation, Mom and Dad are elated for different reasons.

Dad wants her to sign the papers to sell the hotel she is destined to inherit, while Mom can’t wait to marry her off to a charming property developer, Deji.

The Royal Hibiscus Hotel play

The Royal Hibiscus Hotel

ALSO READ: MO ABUDU IS READY TO MAKE DIRECTORIAL DEBUT

When daughter meets Deji by accident, she has no idea that he has made the deal to buy the hotel. Just as she is finally falling for Deji, despite much resistance, she learns the truth and is devastated.

Determined to save the hotel from being replaced by a shopping mall, she sets up an amazing fundraiser; but it is not enough.

With just hours to go, an anonymous donor steps in and saves the hotel from demolition. Surprisingly, her saviour is Deji, who proves that love always finds a way.

play Kenneth Okolie, Zainab Balogun, Yolando Okereke, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Deyemi Okanlawon on set of "The Royal Hibiscus Hotel"

The movie which premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival is set to debut in cinemas on February 9, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 John Boyega Star Wars actor says Wizkid's 'Daddy Yo' will be used in...bullet
2 Pulse List 5 Nollywood movies with most nudity and sex scenesbullet
3 2018 10 most anticipated Hollywood movies of next yearbullet

Related Articles

"Ava and Duante" EbonyLife is making a movie about the fate of Afro Germans under Nazis
Somkele Idhalama "The Wedding Party" star should be your new screen crush
"The Royal Hibiscus Hotel" EbonyLife Films' romantic comedy to premiere at 2017 TIFF
MO Abudu The Hollywood Reporter lists media mogul as one of the most powerful women in TV
Pulse List 5 most anticipated Nollywood movies of 2018
MO Abudu 5 important things you should know about media mogul as she turns 53
Mo Abudu How media mogul became an entertainment powerhouse
MO Abudu CEO of EbonyLife TV is prepared to make her directorial debut
"The Royal Hibiscus Hotel" Zainab Balogun, Kenneth Okolie, MO Abudu attend premiere at 2017 TIFF [Photos]
"The Wedding Party 2" Cast and crew wrap filming of movie in Dubai

Movies

Netflix's Bright The success of streaming movies is not enough to kill cinema culture
Segun Arinze makes Charles Novia's top 5 Nollywood actors of 2017
Charles Novia Segun Arinze makes director's top 5 Nollywood actors of 2017
OC Ukeje Actor talks authenticity of box office numbers in Nollywood
Buhari appoints Tunde Kelani as chairman of NFVCB
Tunde Kelani Buhari appoints filmmaker as NFVCB Chairman