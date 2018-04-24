news

The new trailer for Sony's "Venom" movie is out.

A Sony’s Spiderman spinoff, "Venom" stars Tom Hardy as the titular character, Eddie Brock / Venom.

He is a journalist who serves as the host of an alien symbiote that gives him "incredible powers".

The director of the film took inspiration for the character's portrayal from a quote in the comics: "You're Eddie Brock. I'm the symbiote. Together we are Venom."

The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer from a screenplay by Scott Rosenberg, Jeff Pinkner, Kelly Marcel and Will Beall.

It also stars Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze, and Reid Scott. "Venom" is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and Amy Pascal.

"Venom" was created in 1988 by Marvel Comics. The character made his big-screen debut more than a decade ago in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man 3,” and was played by Topher Grace.

"Venom" is set to be released in the United StateS on October 5, 2018.