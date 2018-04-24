Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Trailer for new Marvel film Venom

"Venom" Watch trailer for new superhero film featuring Tom Hardy, Sope Aluko

A Sony’s Spiderman spinoff, "Venom" stars Tom Hardy as Venom: The host of an alien symbiote that gives him "incredible powers."

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The new trailer for Sony's "Venom" movie is out.

A Sony’s Spiderman spinoff, "Venom" stars Tom Hardy as the titular character, Eddie Brock / Venom.

He is a journalist who serves as the host of an alien symbiote that gives him "incredible powers".

The director of the film took inspiration for the character's portrayal from a quote in the comics: "You're Eddie Brock. I'm the symbiote. Together we are Venom."

Trailer for new Marvel film Venom play

Venom poster

 

The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer from a screenplay by Scott Rosenberg, Jeff Pinkner, Kelly Marcel and Will Beall.

It also stars Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze, and Reid Scott. "Venom" is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and Amy Pascal.

"Venom" was created in 1988 by Marvel Comics. The character made his big-screen debut more than a decade ago in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man 3,” and was played by Topher Grace.

"Venom" is set to be released in the United StateS on October 5, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Miracle wins season 3 of reality TV showbullet
2 Big Brother Naija Cee-C emerges 1st runner-up of #BBNaija: Double Wahalabullet
3 Big Brother Naija How Twitter reacted to Nina choosing Miracle over...bullet

Related Articles

Sope Aluko 7 things you should know about Nigerian in "Black Panther" movie
Sope Aluko Nigerian-born actress lands role in another Marvel superhero film
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrating an evergreen Nollywood screen icon
Falz Rapper to make Hollywood debut in new TV series
"Black Panther" Here's what critics are saying about anticipated superhero movie
Pulse List 10 most inspiring female filmmakers in Nollywood
Femi Ogedengbe 'I have achieved more as a security guard in USA than I did in Nigeria" - actor tells critics
Sope Aluko How Nigerian-born actress landed a role in "Black Panther" and its impact on her career
Pulse List 5 movies you should see in cinemas in February
"Black Panther" 10 things you should know about Marvel's latest superhero film

Movies

Ramsey Nouah Actor says someone has been impersonating him on movie sets
Cee-C apologises to Tobi
Cee-C BBNaija 1st runner-up reportedly dragged at Lagos airport [Watch]
Big Brother Naija Nina says she loves her poor boyfriend
Big Brother Naija Rochas Okorocha's son-in-law wants Imo state government to honour Miracle and Nina
Ebuka Obi Uchendu's wife praises him Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija "You kept your head high despite foolish rumours" - Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's wife praises him