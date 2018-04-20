Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Toyin Aimakhu is getting her reality show True and Bare

Toyin Aimakhu Actress gets her own reality show called "True and Bare” [Teaser]

Linda Ikeji has announced that Toyin Aimakhu will be getting her own reality TV show, named "True and Bare."

Toyin Abraham - Toyin Aimakhu reality show on Linda Ikeji TV play

Toyin Aimakhu is getting a reality TV series on Linda Ikeji TV

According to the media entrepreneur, the reality show, which also features Bobrisky, will feature a pure, unpredictable, down to earth, unconventional, fun and a little crazy Toyin Abraham.

"True and Bare" marks the second Toyin Aimakhu reality show. In March 2016, the "Alakada" star announced "Keeping Up With Toyin Abraham,"  a reality series which would focus on her everyday activities.

Unfortunately, the reality show was never released. However, Aimakhu launched a YouTube channel (KUWTA), a channel via which she shared short unscripted videos of herself.

Other upcoming reality TV shows exclusive to Linda Ikeji TV

Oyinbo Wives of Lagos

"Oyinbo Wives of Lagos" will focus on the daily activities of six Nigerian women, who are married to white men.

The ladies are Oby, Michelle, Linda, Kenny, Oluchi and Beatrice.

Gidi Girls

"Gidi Girls" follows five Lagos girls - Lilian, Vonney, Mercy, Precious and Eloho - who through their actions, show the world their hustle in Lagos.

Meet cast of Linda Ikeji's new reality TV show Made in Gidi play

Meet cast of Linda Ikeji's new reality TV show  Made in Gidi

 

Ajegunle with Love

Shot in Ajegunle - a neighbourhood in Lagos - the reality TV show focuses on the lives of people who were born and brought up there.

King Tonto

A reality show about Tonto Dike will focus on her duties as a mum as she tries to balance fame and motherhood. She also undergoes a cosmetic surgery, revealing that her body has always been something she's ashamed of.

Made in Gidi

Produced by Dami Dawson and created by Linda Ikeji, "Made in Gidi" is just one of the several reality shows set to debut on Linda Ikeji TV soon.

There are no release dates attached to these shows yet.

Other reality shows to anticipate in 2018 include The Makun Brothers.

