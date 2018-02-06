Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Tosyn Bucknor to host new radio show on Inspiration FM

Tosyn Bucknor OAP to host new radio show on Inspiration FM

Tosyn Bucknor, who previously hosted the morning show on Top Radio, has landed a new show on Inspiration FM.

Nigerian OAP Tosyn Bucknor has landed a brand new radio show on Inspiration FM.

Tosyn who previously hosted the morning show on Top Radio, shared the news by posting with a photo of herself at the Inspiration FM office with the caption: "Every end is a new beginning…"

Banky W, who is set to make an appearance on the show, also shared the news on Instagram with a warm caption.

Work before Inspiration FM for Tosyn Bucknor

Bucknor started her OAP duties with Tee-A on Eko Fm after which she interned at Cool Fm where she hosted the Fun Hour Show on Saturdays.

After her youth service in 2009, Bucknor joined Top Radio Fm as a morning show radio host. She was the only female radio host handling the morning belt by herself.

Bucknor has been nominated and won several awards including Future Awards, ELOY Awards, Best of Nollywood among others.

