Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Tobi to clear Nina after Brother Naija show

Big Brother Naija Tobi to 'clear' Nina after the show, Miracle wins arena games [Day 82 recap]

Alex calls Cee-C an angry bird, Tobi says he can't wait to clear Nina after the show, Miracle wins the Friday arena games, again. [Day 81 recap]

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tobi to clear Nina after Brother Naija show play

Miracle wins Payporte Games

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Have you been following the new season of Big Brother Naija? Here are some important things you probably missed on day 82.

Check out a recap of day 82, including social media reactions:

Tobi says he can't wait to clear Nina after the show

 

 

Nina and Miracle discuss future plans

 

 

Payporte Games

The housemates assembled in the garden and the arena, which had been totally redecorated and fitted with larger-than-life equipment, including plush thrones, monkey bars and pools.

Biggie had also flipped the script as he called them to proceed by alphabetical order to the six rather intimidating challenges he had planned.

 

 

 

 

 

Twitter reactions

 

 

 

 

 

There are currently five contestants battling for the 45 million naira grand prize. With 82 days gone, the housemates have two more days to spend in the Big Brother Naija house.

Video credit: @Thatgidigirl.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Cee-C's sister reacts to housemate's fight with Tobibullet
2 Big Brother Naija Lolu and Anto predict who will win #BBNaijabullet
3 Big Brother Naija "Mumu, Ode, gossip, Idiot, Oloshi" - Cee-C hurls...bullet

Related Articles

Big Brother Naija "Mumu, Ode, gossip, Idiot, Oloshi" - Cee-C hurls insults at Tobi [Video]
Big Brother Naija Lolu and Anto talk about Tobi being a "gossip"
Big Brother Naija "Women, never talk to a man the way Cee-C has spoken to Tobi today" - Linda Ikeji
Big Brother Naija Biggie removes Cee-C as Head of House after fight with Tobi
Big Brother Naija Cee-C says Tobi is a 'f**k boy' who has nothing to offer her [Day 79 recap]
Big Brother Naija Twitter reacts to Alex's apology letter to Cee-C
Big Brother Naija Who do you think will win this year's #BBNaija? [Poll]
Big Brother Naija Cee-C breaks down in tears, Tobi explains why his relationship with Cee-C crashed [Day 78 recap]
Big Brother Naija Who is your favourite #BBNaija housemate this season? [Poll]
Big Brother Naija Cee-C gets a strike and stern warning for provoking Tobi

Movies

Watch episode 5 of Rumour Has It season 2
"Rumour Has It" Dolapo gets an exciting news, Ranti's relationship with Charles takes an interesting turn in episode 5 [Watch]
Anto and Lolu on Tobi being a gossip Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Anto and Lolu on which housemate they thought was their biggest competition
Who is the most annoying Big Brother Naija housemate?
Big Brother Naija Who is the most annoying #BBNaija housemate this season? [Poll]
Lolu and Anto talk about Tobi and Alex's relationship being a 'strategy'
Big Brother Naija Lolu and Anto talk about Tobi and Alex's relationship being a 'strategy'