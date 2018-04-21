Alex calls Cee-C an angry bird, Tobi says he can't wait to clear Nina after the show, Miracle wins the Friday arena games, again. [Day 81 recap]
Check out a recap of day 82, including social media reactions:
Miracle and Nina discuss future outings together Private Plane trip, Sky tour, Boat Cruise, Beach outing, Kayaking, Sky diving, Scuba diving and many more.
Miracle: Which car do you like? Nina : .....will you buy it for me? Miracle: If I get money na.
The housemates assembled in the garden and the arena, which had been totally redecorated and fitted with larger-than-life equipment, including plush thrones, monkey bars and pools.
Biggie had also flipped the script as he called them to proceed by alphabetical order to the six rather intimidating challenges he had planned.
CeeC's Final Payporte Game. Time- Finished at 12:33secs!
Tobi's Last Payporte game! Time- 8:34mins
Alex's Final Payporte Games challenge. Timed out at 15mins
Miracle's Final Porte Game!!! WINNER - 7:30min
Nina's Final Payporte Game. Time- Finished at 12:06min!!!
MIRACLE WINS FINAL PAYPORTE ARENA GAMES!!! Miracle, King of Payporte Arena Games, BBN 2018!!! Four times in a roll, 6 wins!!!
There are currently five contestants battling for the 45 million naira grand prize. With 82 days gone, the housemates have two more days to spend in the Big Brother Naija house.
Video credit: @Thatgidigirl.