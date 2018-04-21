24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Have you been following the new season of Big Brother Naija? Here are some important things you probably missed on day 82.

Check out a recap of day 82, including social media reactions:

Tobi says he can't wait to clear Nina after the show

Nina and Miracle discuss future plans

Payporte Games

The housemates assembled in the garden and the arena, which had been totally redecorated and fitted with larger-than-life equipment, including plush thrones, monkey bars and pools.

Biggie had also flipped the script as he called them to proceed by alphabetical order to the six rather intimidating challenges he had planned.

Twitter reactions

There are currently five contestants battling for the 45 million naira grand prize. With 82 days gone, the housemates have two more days to spend in the Big Brother Naija house.

Video credit: @Thatgidigirl.