Tobi Bakre has spoken to Pulse about his stay in the Big Brother Naija house, sharing his favourite housemates and those he had the least connection with.

According to the former housemate who emerged the second runner-up of the season , he didn't get the chance to connect with some of the housemates.

When asked about his favourites, he said, "my main Gs in the house [were] Miracle and Alex. I would say Anto too."

Talking about those he didn't connect with, Tobi said, "I didn't connect with Angel as much as I would have loved to. We were very cool [but] I just realized after he left that there was actually a lot about him that I didn't know."

He also wishes that he got to spend more time with Ahneeka during their stay in the house. "If I got to know Ahneeka early enough, she would have been my G in the house. I think I didn't quite have enough time with them."

While Tobi had a 'cool' relationship with K.Brule in the Big Brother Naija house, he believes that there was not enough time for them to connect and build a stronger relationship.

"But outside the house, we are all still very strong, relationship wise," he said.

In another interview with Pulse Nigeria, Tobi talked about the biggest misconception people have about him.