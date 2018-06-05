Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Tobi talks about least favourite Big Brother Naija housemate

Big Brother Naija Tobi on his 'favourite and least favourite' #BBNaija housemates

Pulse asked Tobi which #BBNaija housemate was his favourite and least favourite. Here's what he said.

  Published:
Tobi talks about least favourite Big Brother Naija housemate play

Tobi Bakre

(Instagram/TobiBakre)
Tobi Bakre has spoken to Pulse about his stay in the Big Brother Naija house, sharing his favourite housemates and those he had the least connection with.

According to the former housemate who emerged the second runner-up of the season, he didn't get the chance to connect with some of the housemates.

When asked about his favourites, he said, "my main Gs in the house [were] Miracle and Alex. I would say Anto too."

play

 

Talking about those he didn't connect with, Tobi said, "I didn't connect with Angel as much as I would have loved to. We were very cool [but] I just realized after he left that there was actually a lot about him that I didn't know."

He also wishes that he got to spend more time with Ahneeka during their stay in the house. "If I got to know Ahneeka early enough, she would have been my G in the house. I think I didn't quite have enough time with them."

Tobi Bakre looks incredible thanks to the Swanky Jerry touch play

Tobi Bakre looks incredible thanks to the Swanky Jerry touch

 

While Tobi had a 'cool' relationship with K.Brule in the Big Brother Naija house, he believes that there was not enough time for them to connect and build a stronger relationship.

"But outside the house, we are all still very strong, relationship wise," he said.

Tobi on biggest change he has had to deal with since #BBNaija ended play

Tobi Bakre

(Instagram/TobiBakre)

 

In another interview with Pulse Nigeria, Tobi talked about the biggest misconception people have about him.

The third season of #BBNaija  came to an end on April 22, with Miracle as the winner, Cee-C as the first runner-up, and Tobi as the second runner-up.

