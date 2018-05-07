Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Tobi talks relationship with Cee-C, Rubbn minds Big Brother Naija

Big Brother Naija Tobi on 'flipping the script' on his relationship with Cee-C [Video]

Tobi explains why he suddenly went from begging Cee-C to ignoring her in the Big Brother Naija house.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Tobi, who emerged the second runner-up of the third season of Big Brother Naija, has explained why he suddenly went from begging Cee-C to ignoring her.

During a recent interview on Rubbin Minds, the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who also hosted the reality show, asked Tobi why he 'flipped the script' on his relationship with Cee-C.

According to Tobi, it was more about him reaching his limit than flipping the script on her.

Cee-C's sister says Tobi is plain stupid Big Brother Naija play Tobi and Cee-C during their stay in the house (MNET Africa)

 

"When you have a relationship with a friend - like whoever it is - you tend to give room for a lot of things. You try to be understanding, and then you try to be really objective," he said.

"But, I mean, you definitely get to that point where you are like - 'I have been patient but this is not going to work.' I think I just got to that point.

It wasn't like flipping the script. It's just that, you've been patient, patient, patient, and you see that 'yo, this thing isn't gonna stop. It's probably just going to continue.' I mean, everybody has their own limits, I thing I got to my own limit.'

play

 

During his stay in the Big  Brother Naija house, Tobi went from being apologetic about his every move to not caring about Cee-C, a change that upset the latter, pleased some of the viewers, and had others insinuating that he got outside information about what viewers thought of their relationship.

In the first three weeks of the show, Tobi was often criticized by viewers for persistently begging Cee C  for either a kiss or apologizing for crimes he didn't commit.

Suddenly, he went from apologizing to walking out on her and even putting her up for possible eviction.

The third season of #BBNaija  came to an end on April 22, with Miracle as the winner, Cee-C as the first runner-up, and Tobi as the second runner-up.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Organisers explain why Cee-C wasn't disqualified and...bullet
2 "The Last Temptation of Christ" 5 movies that have been banned for...bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Nina feels bad she wasn't welcomed in her statebullet

Related Articles

Cee C Ex BBN housemate addresses claims of knowing Ebuka beforeTV show
Big Brother Naija 5 types of #BBNaija supporters
Big Brother Naija Cee-C says she will go for counselling after media tour
Big Brother Naija Nina feels bad she wasn't welcomed in her state
Big Brother Naija Top 10 moments of the #BBNaija: Double Wahala season
Big Brother Naija Who is your favourite #BBNaija: Double Wahala couple?
Big Brother Naija Why are Nigerians obsessed with #BBNaija?
Big Brother Naija "I don't like Tobi, he doesn't like me" - Vandora on celebrating Tobi's eviction
Big Brother Naija Dee-One says Tobi tormented Cee-C in the #BBNaija house
Big Brother Naija Organisers explain why Cee-C wasn't disqualified and fairness this season

Movies

Ahneeka gets a cheque of 1million naira fans Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Ahneeka gets a cheque of N1M from fans
Nollywood movies showing in cinemas this May
Pulse List All the new Nollywood movies you should see in cinemas this May
Watch episode 2 of new web series, Corper Shun
"Corper Shun" The suffering commences in episode 2 of web series
Watch episode 7 of Rumour Has It season 2
"Rumour Has It" Dolapo faces a major disappointment, Ranti gets a shocking surprise in episode 7 [Watch]