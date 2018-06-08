news

Tobi Bakre's favourite song from the Adekunle Gold's 'About 30' album is 'Delilah,' but he says it has nothing to do with his relationship with Cee-C in the Big Brother Naija house.

During an interview with Pulse Nigeria, the reality star talked about the reports that the track was referring to his controversial relationship with Cee-C.

He also talked about his relationship with other ex-housemates since the show ended.

Read interview below:

About 'Delilah' track being about Cee-C

No it doesn't [have anything to do with her]. I heard on social media that a lot of people were painting the narrative that I was referring to a so so so person [Cee-C].

Naturally, I don't read comments, I don't reply, I don't see those things. It's only when someone close to me calls me like, 'guy, this is wha is going on.'

So for me, I just laughed. People should leave this Big Brother house alone. It's over. So Adekunle is a very inspirational person, I love all the songs, but on the first listen, that was the song that got my attention.

Any song can take you to any point of your life. I think people just don't want to get over Big Brother, so any little thing you do, they just tag it one thing and just start to make a buzz about it.

But you let people be people. Whatever they enjoy, let them enjoy.

On his relationship with other ex-housemates since the show ended

Everybody has been working, so I have not really seen a number of housemates since we got out of the house. The people that I still see regularly [are] Miracle and Alex. And then I always run Bambam and Teddy A on some work related stuff.

So, I mean, for the rest of the housemates, I haven't really seen them.

On his favourite Nigerian singers

Adekunle Gold, Simi, Davido. Of course, I love Wizkid, Maleek Berry and Timaya. I love Nigerian music alot. But if we are going out there [foreign], I love Chris Brown.

