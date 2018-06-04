Pulse also asked Tobi which #BBNaija incident he would erase if he could. Here's what he said.
According to the reality star, who emerged the second runner-up of the season, he wouldn't change anything about his stay in the house, but he would probably do more crazy stuff.
Read the interview below:
I didn't change. I have learnt, but I won't say I have changed. The biggest change is walking into anywhere and everyone there knows you. Even on a bike, I would wear a hat and a shade, and I would still hear, "Tobi."
Personally since I left the house, I haven't gone back to start looking at videos. They are all online but I don't look at them because those things have happened and they have passed.
There's a lot we are trying to do out here, so you shouldn't be dwelling on what's passed. You know that tendency where you go back and see what this person did, then you see that person tomorrow and you're like ... I didn't want any of that. I didn't go back to look at anything. It's all in the past.
I won't change anything oh. I would probably do more crazy stuff. Probably just turn up a whole lot more because I am always hyper, but I tried to tone it down in the house.
But I won't change anything. I was myself, why would I want to change anything?
