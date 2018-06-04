Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Tobi opens up on biggest change since Big Brother Naija ended

Big Brother Naija Tobi on biggest change he has had to deal with since #BBNaija ended

Pulse also asked Tobi which #BBNaija incident he would erase if he could. Here's what he said.

  • Published:
Tobi on biggest change he has had to deal with since #BBNaija ended play

Tobi Bakre

(Instagram/TobiBakre)
Tobi has spoken to Pulse about the biggest change he has had to deal with since Big Brother Naija ended.

He also spoke about which incident in the house he would erase if he could.

According to the reality star, who emerged the second runner-up of the season, he wouldn't change anything about his stay in the house, but he would probably do more crazy stuff.

Read the interview below:

On biggest change since #BBNaija ended

I didn't change. I have learnt, but I won't say I have changed. The biggest change is walking into anywhere and everyone there knows you. Even on a bike, I would wear a hat and a shade, and I would still hear, "Tobi."

Tobi Bakre visits Pulse Nigeria play

Tobi Bakre visits Pulse Nigeria

 

On erasing any incident that happened in the Big Brother Naija house

Personally since I left the house, I haven't gone back to start looking at videos. They are all online but I don't look at them because those things have happened and they have passed.

There's a lot we are trying to do out here, so you shouldn't be dwelling on what's passed. You know that tendency where you go back and see what this person did, then you see that person tomorrow and you're like ... I didn't want any of that. I didn't go back to look at anything. It's all in the past.

Tobi Bakre looks incredible thanks to the Swanky Jerry touch play

Tobi Bakre looks incredible thanks to the Swanky Jerry touch

 

On what he would change about his stay in the house

I won't change anything oh. I would probably do more crazy stuff. Probably just turn up a whole lot more because I am always hyper, but I tried to tone it down in the house.

But I won't change anything. I was myself, why would I want to change anything?

In another interview with Pulse Nigeria, Tobi talked about what went wrong with his relationship with Bambam. The third season of #BBNaija  came to an end on April 22, with Miracle as the winner, Cee-C as the first runner-up, and Tobi as the second runner-up.

