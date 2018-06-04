news

Tobi has spoken to Pulse about the biggest change he has had to deal with since Big Brother Naija ended.

He also spoke about which incident in the house he would erase if he could.

According to the reality sta r, who emerged the second runner-up of the season, he wouldn't change anything about his stay in the house, but he would probably do more crazy stuff.

Read the interview below:

On biggest change since #BBNaija ended

I didn't change. I have learnt, but I won't say I have changed. The biggest change is walking into anywhere and everyone there knows you. Even on a bike, I would wear a hat and a shade, and I would still hear, "Tobi."

On erasing any incident that happened in the Big Brother Naija house

Personally since I left the house, I haven't gone back to start looking at videos. They are all online but I don't look at them because those things have happened and they have passed.

There's a lot we are trying to do out here, so you shouldn't be dwelling on what's passed. You know that tendency where you go back and see what this person did, then you see that person tomorrow and you're like ... I didn't want any of that. I didn't go back to look at anything. It's all in the past.

On what he would change about his stay in the house

I won't change anything oh. I would probably do more crazy stuff. Probably just turn up a whole lot more because I am always hyper, but I tried to tone it down in the house.

But I won't change anything. I was myself, why would I want to change anything?