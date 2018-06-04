Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Tobi talks about how his friendship with Bambam went from good to bad, blaming it on a misunderstanding.

Tobi has opened up on what went wrong with his friendship with Bambam in the Big Brother Naija house.

During their stay in the house,  Tobi was briefly paired with Bambam. The pairing was in line with the theme for the week: bonding.

The chemistry between Tobi and Bambam elicited several Twitter reactions, with some wishing for a romantic relationship between them.

However, things changed between them when Tobi repeatedly told other housemates and the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that he got the vibe that Bambam and her relationship with fellow housemate Teddy A, was fake.

 

In this interview with Pulse Nigeria, Tobi, who emerged the second runner-up of the season, explains what went wrong with their relationship.

According to him, everything that happened in the house is in the past as they [ex-housemates] are now cool with each other.

"I don't like talking about the house anymore, really," he told Pulse.

"Because everybody saw the story and the gist of everything that happened in the house and everybody has moved on.  We are cool now."

Further explaining, he said, "but then, everything in the house was more like, you get into an environment and you're trying to know each other, and then you're obviously going to misunderstand each other one way or the other.

"I mean, that's all in the context of what was happening in  the house because we were all locked up in one house. The weather temperature there is different."

What Bambam had to say about their friendship

Following Bambam's eviction from the house, the former housemate spoke to Pulse about her relationship with Tobi in the house.

She said that while they had great conversations and it looked like there was good energy and vibe, it was only a task for him to get information out of her.

The former housemate also told Pulse that she felt like Tobi was projecting his own "insecurity, fear and fakeness" on her.

"Over time I realized that 'ah ah, from A-Z real quick.' I didn't get it. That was why I was more upset, because we had great conversation, you got to know me, [so] why all of a sudden are you selling this lie? What are you on about? 

So even when he comes and says he is sorry, it became unnecessary. I wasn't seeing him anymore. I was totally irritated by everything he was doing.

I now saw that he was projecting his own insecurity, his own fear, his own fakeness - he wanted to take it out of the public eye and put it all on me. I don't know if he succeeded, but I wish him all the best."

The third season of #BBNaija  came to an end on April 22, with Miracle as the winner, Cee-C as the first runner-up, and Tobi as the second runner-up.

