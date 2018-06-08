Pulse.ng logo
Tobi explains the kind of woman he wants

Big Brother Naija Tobi talks about the kind of woman he wants

"We men can misbehave, but if you have a God-fearing woman, there are a whole lot of things she won't do" - Tobi Bakre.

  • Published:
Tobi Bakre

Tobi Bakre

(Pulse)
Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tobi, wants a God-fearing woman.

During an exclusive chat with Pulse Nigeria, the reality star who emerged the second runner-up of the 2018 edition, spoke about the kind of woman he wants.

He also talked about why he once wanted to get married at the age of 24.

Tobi Bakre

Guess the biggest change in Tobi's life since the end of BB Naija

(Instagram/Tobi Bakre )

 

Read interview below:

On the kind of woman he wants

First thing is "God fearing." They [people] don't understand why. Once a woman is God-fearing, there are a lot of things she won't do. We men can misbehave, but if you have a God -earing woman, there are a whole lot of things she won't do. 

She is not going to do somethings. Not because of how she feels about you, but because of the fear of God. Once she has the fear of the lord, you as the guy would be saved from a whole lot.

And for me, I like a ride or die kind of woman.  Down to earth and ride or die. I know if na slippers we dey wear, if na Gucci we dey wear, we dey alright, and we are just happy in our own small space.

Tobi Bakre

Tobi Bakre

(Instagram/TobiBakre)

 

On beauty not being enough

Have you dated a fine girl? Two weeks, if she is giving you nonsense, you won't see the beauty again. Beauty is the least thing I am looking out for, body is the least thing I am looking out for.

Of course, I like big [coughs] but abeg... They are just a lot of things that would come before looks because at a point in life, after you date for a while, you won't be seeing beauty again. It's people that would be telling you 'your wife is beautiful.'

On wanting to get married at the age of 24

When I was younger, my life plan if not for money was to get married at 24 because I want young kids.  I want my kids and I rocking Gucci, looking like brothers and sisters. 

But I learnt that marriage is not about getting it all. For me I just have to be stable before I can look at marriage. 

Tobi Bakre

Tobi Bakre

(Instagram/TobiBakre)

 

In another interview with Pulse Nigeria, Tobi talked to Pulse about why reality stars fade away after the end of a show.

The third season of #BBNaija  came to an end on April 22, with Miracle as the winner, Cee-C as the first runner-up, and Tobi as the second runner-up.

