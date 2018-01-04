news

It's a remarkable year for Nollywood movie anniversaries.

20 years ago pop culture staples such as "Witches" and "Diamond Ring" were made. And as we anticipate what Nollywood has to offer this year, we take a look at what the industry offered 20 years ago.

Check out seven classics turning 20 this year, 2018.

1. "Witches"

In 1998, this horror film starring the talented Liz Benson and Zack Orji, was released. "Witches" also starred Obot Etuk, Patrick Doyle, Bukky Ajayi, Larry Koldsweat, Tony One Week, Camila Mberekpe, Peace Kanu, Florence Onuma and Andy Chukwu.

In this classic Christian horror movie, Princess is born into witchcraft and initiated at a very tender age. When she falls in love with Desmond, she gets to hear from the Witch Council that she’s to remain celibate all her life.

After she goes on with the wedding, they decide to punish her.

2. "Scores to Settle"

This movie tells the story of Sade, who was rejected by her in-laws. She hits the streets with her two sons after the death of her husband, embarking on a long journey of suffering as she faces insecurity, poverty and hunger.

The movie starred Liz Benson, Richard Mofe Damijo and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde.

3. "Diamond Ring"

"Diamond Ring" was directed by Tade Ogidan and featured Teju Babyface (Teju Gbade- Oyelakin) as the young smart Chidi, who was cajoled by his friends to join a cult group. To prove his worthiness, he was instructed to rob from a corpse.

It also starred Liz Benson as Gladys, the dead woman from whom a diamond ring was stolen. Others include Sola Sobowale, Richard Mofe Damijo and Bukky Ajayi.

4. "Sakobi"

This one scared the hell out of us with an opening scene of a snake turning into a woman, and an initiation scene made more scary by horrifying looking men and women dancing to an Enya music.

"Sakobi" starred Saint Obi and Susan Patrick.

5. "Died Wretched"

20 years ago, Nollywood released the classic drama, "Died Wretched."

Directed by Kenneth Nnebue, who helmed "Living in Bondage," the movie starred Tom Njemanze, Eucharia Anunobi, Rachel Oniga and Tony Umez as lead characters.

The movie follows the story of a man, who died poor, but was buried in a 2.5 million naira casket by his wealthy nephew.

6. "Most Wanted"

Genevieve Nnaji's acting debut, this movie was directed by Tunji Bamishigbin. It also starred Regina Askia, Ibinabo Fiberesima, Ayo Adesanya, Liz Benson, Bob Manuel-Udokwu and Antar Laniyan.

The movie tells the story of four unemployed female graduates, who fail at getting a job. They decide to try robbery, disguising themselves as men and swiftly carrying out operations.

7. "Obstacles"

Directed by Chico Ejiro, the 1998 movie stars Ejike Asiegbu, Franca Brown, Patrick Doyle, Rita Nzelu, Kanayo O Kanayo, Uche Osotule among others.