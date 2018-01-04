Home > Entertainment > Movies >

These 7 Nollywood movies are turning 20 this year

"Diamond Ring" 7 classic Nollywood movies turning 20 in 2018

Here are 10 popular Nollywood movies turning 20 in 2018. How many have you seen?

  • Published:
Richard Mofe Damijo in "Diamond Ring" which turns 20 in 2018 play

Richard Mofe Damijo in "Diamond Ring"

(OGD Pictures )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It's a remarkable year for Nollywood movie anniversaries.

20 years ago pop culture staples such as "Witches" and "Diamond Ring" were made. And as we anticipate what Nollywood has to offer this year, we take a look at what the industry offered 20 years ago.

Check out seven classics turning 20 this year, 2018.

1. "Witches"

play
 

In 1998, this horror film starring the talented Liz Benson and Zack Orji, was released. "Witches" also starred Obot Etuk, Patrick Doyle, Bukky Ajayi, Larry Koldsweat, Tony One Week, Camila Mberekpe, Peace Kanu, Florence Onuma and Andy Chukwu.

In this classic Christian horror movie, Princess is born into witchcraft and initiated at a very tender age. When she falls in love with Desmond, she gets to hear from the Witch Council that she’s to remain celibate all her life.

After she goes on with the wedding, they decide to punish her.

2. "Scores to Settle"

Scores To Settle is one of Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's standout movies play

Scores To Settle is one of Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's standout movies

(Great Miovies/Ossy Affason Production )
 

This movie tells the story of Sade, who was rejected by her in-laws. She hits the streets with her two sons after the death of her husband, embarking on a long journey of suffering as she faces insecurity, poverty and hunger.

The movie starred Liz Benson, Richard Mofe Damijo and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde.

ALSO READ: SCARIEST NOLLYWOOD MOVIES OF ALL TIME

3. "Diamond Ring"

Diamond Ring film poster play

Diamond Ring film poster

(Instagram)
 

"Diamond Ring" was directed by Tade Ogidan and featured Teju Babyface (Teju Gbade- Oyelakin) as the young smart Chidi, who was cajoled by his friends to join a cult group. To prove his worthiness, he was instructed to rob from a corpse.

It also starred Liz Benson as Gladys, the dead woman from whom a diamond ring was stolen. Others include Sola Sobowale, Richard Mofe Damijo and Bukky Ajayi.

4. "Sakobi"

The poster for the Nollywood classic Sakobi released in 1998 play

The poster for the Nollywood classic Sakobi released in 1998

(Zeb Ejiro Films )
 

This one scared the hell out of us with an opening scene of a snake turning into a woman, and an initiation scene made more scary by horrifying looking men and women dancing to an Enya music.

"Sakobi" starred Saint Obi and Susan Patrick.

ALSO READ: A TRIBUTE TO ISSAKABA: THE GREATEST NIGERIAN ACTION MOVIE EVER

5. "Died Wretched"

Died Wretched play

Died Wretched

 

20 years ago, Nollywood released the classic drama, "Died Wretched."

Directed by Kenneth Nnebue, who helmed "Living in Bondage," the movie starred Tom Njemanze, Eucharia Anunobi, Rachel Oniga and Tony Umez as lead characters.

The movie follows the story of a man, who died poor, but was buried in a 2.5 million naira casket by his wealthy nephew.

ALSO READ: 10 THINGS WE REMEMBER ABOUT "DIED WRETCHED"

6. "Most Wanted"

Ayo Adesanya, Genevive Nnaji in Most Wanted play

Ayo Adesanya, Genevive Nnaji in Most Wanted
 

Genevieve Nnaji's acting debut, this movie was directed by Tunji Bamishigbin. It also starred Regina Askia, Ibinabo Fiberesima, Ayo Adesanya, Liz Benson, Bob Manuel-Udokwu and Antar Laniyan.

The movie tells the story of four unemployed female graduates, who fail at getting a job. They decide to try robbery, disguising themselves as men and swiftly carrying out operations.

ALSO READ: 6 THINGS WE REMEMBER ABOUT MOST WANTED

7. "Obstacles"

Directed by Chico Ejiro, the 1998 movie stars Ejike Asiegbu, Franca Brown, Patrick Doyle, Rita Nzelu, Kanayo O Kanayo, Uche Osotule among others.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse List 5 Nollywood movies with most nudity and sex scenesbullet
2 "The Wedding Party 2" How sequel is breaking box office records in...bullet
3 "Price of Fame" A new telenovela is coming to Telemundo, here's...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 10 Nollywood actors who always play the same character
#ThrowbackThursday A tribute to "Issakaba," the greatest Nigerian action movie ever
"Checkmate" A classic show with a potent ensemble cast
Richard Mofe-Damijo A tribute to Nollywood's evergreen leading man
Pulse List 7 best villains in Nollywood movie/TV history
"Avengers: Infinity War" Every superhero that will appear in Marvel's upcoming movie
Pulse List 7 lies you probably believe thanks to Nollywood movies

Movies

Big Brother Naija housemates
Big Brother Naija Everything we know so far about season 3 of reality TV show
How to Get Away With Murder and Scandal Crossover in the Works
"Scandal," "How to Get Away with Murder" Viola Davis and Kerry Washington confirm crossover episodes
Backup Wife poster
Pulse Opinion Does iROKOtv have better content than cinemas?
The cast of "Hello, Rain" revealed
"Hello, Rain" Watch teaser for upcoming Nollywood sci-fi film