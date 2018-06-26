news

The release date for "The Washerman," a romantic comedy starring Etinosa Idemudia, IK Ogbonna, Frank Donga among others, has been announced.

Directed by Charles Uwagbai (Brother Jekwu, Esohe, The Ghost and the Tout) the movie is scheduled to be released in cinemas on August 31, 2018.

The movie also stars Bryan Okwara, Mofe Duncan, Judith Audu, Chris Okagbue, Soundsultan and Jaywon Juwonlo. It follows the story of KC, a vlogger desperately in search of love.

After a few frustrating disappointments, he says a prayer, but when the answer comes, it's not quite what she expected.

The official trailer for the movie will be released on July 1, 2018.