The Royal Hibiscus Hotel- Valentine's day message for couples

The Royal Hibiscus Hotel This valentine, no food, no love

Romantic comedy movie, RHH, set for release on February 9, 2018, will teach couples how to show love on Valentine's Day.

What screams love louder than the table and platter laid out by @ifys.kitchen and @matsecooks respectively?

We have searched and we have found nothing trumps food when it comes to showing love. No wonder restaurants and eateries are always abuzz during the season of love. 

This Valentine get yourself a partner that spoils you silly with food just like ‘Ope’ (played by Zainab Balogun) and ‘Deji’ (played by Kenneth Okolie) in Ebonylife Films’ latest production, ‘The Royal Hibiscus Hotel’. This relationship is absolute #goals, fam. As Ope was literally bringing the sauce with her dishes, Deji returned the favour with a truly special rooftop dinner. He even went as far as making her a ‘lavish’ homemade delicacy.

This valentine, no food no love play

The Royal Hibiscus Hotel

(The Royal Hibiscus Hotel)

 

Guys, if you do not know how to spoil your woman silly this Val’s Day, you need to see ‘The Royal Hibiscus Hotel’ which comes out nationwide February 9, 2018.

That’s 5 days to get it right. Ladies, you could also get some inspiration too; a good home-cooked meal is never a bad idea.

