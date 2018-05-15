Home > Entertainment > Movies >

The release date of new Nollywood movie Payday

"Payday" Movie starring Bisola Aiyeola, Baaj Adebule, Ebiye gets release date

"Payday," an upcoming Nollywood comedy film will debut in cinemas in July.

  • Published:
Bisola Aiyeola Baaj Adebule Ebiye in Nollywood movie Payday.jpg play

Official poster for upcoming Nollywood movie Payday

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Cheta  Chukwu has announced the release date for his upcoming Nollywood movie, “Payday.”

The movie which features former Big Brother Naija contestant, Bisola Aiyeola alongside Baaj Adebule, will debut in cinemas on Friday, July 13, 2018.

"Payday" also features Ebiye Victor, Mawuli Gavor, Frank Adekunle, Meg Otanwa and Zack Orji..

play Baaj Adebule for "Payday"

About "Payday"

"Payday" follows the story of two best friends and flatmates, Paul and Ortega, who just before they are about to renew their yearly rent, their Landlord dies very suddenly, and seemingly without any heir apparent.

The young men seize upon the unfortunate but good opportunity to ‘enjoy’ a little.

They go on an expensive night out. Unfortunately, the Landlord’s daughter turns up the following morning and gives the boys 24-hour notice to pay up or quit.

play Meg Otanwa in Payday

They embark on an overnight scheme to recover the rent, leading to a dangerous encounter with an eccentric drug baron, a desperate robbery attempt, a gambling adventure, and an ego war with the neighbourhood bully, Orlando.

All the while they were hounded by Ngozi, the neighbourhood gossip, who just wants a piece of the action.

"Payday" is produced by Orwi Manny Ameh, written and directed by Cheta Chukwu.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Zainab Balogun 5 films of Nollywood actress you should seebullet
2 Mother's Day 10 best Nollywood movie mumsbullet
3 Pulse List 5 Nigerian films that advocate for gay rightsbullet

Related Articles

"Light in the Dark" Watch Joke Silva, Rita Dominic, Kalu Ikeagwu in trailer
"Oghenekome" Here's a 1st look at TV series starring Ramsey Nouah, Segun Arinze
Pulse List 5 Nollywood movies you should see this March
"Tolu" Watch Wale Ojo, Somkele Iyamah, Halimat Olarewaju in trailer for new short film
AMVCAs 2018 6th edition of awards ceremony to hold in September
"Payday" Bisola Aiyeola, Baaj Adebule, Ebiye star in new Nollywood movie
Steph-Nora Okere Nollywood actress says she was sexually harassed by a famous producer, who put a knife to her neck
Karla Souza "How to get away with Murder" actress says she was raped by a Mexican director
Tunde Kelani Top 5 Nollywood films of the cinematic genius
Charles Novia Filmmaker announces title of new movie,"So, I Married a Jazzman"

Movies

Keira Hewatch, Bucci Franklin Rule Number One trailer
"Rule Number One" Watch Keira Hewatch, Chinonso Young and Bucci Franklin in trailer
QuanticO-Chopra
"Designated Survivor," "Quantico" Here's every TV show that has been cancelled in 2018
EbonyLife TV sexual assault allegations Andre Blaze Henshaw
Andre Blaze Henshaw EbonyLife TV reacts to sexual assault allegations against TV host
Cast of Chika Ike's next feature film is titled Small Chops
"Small Chops" Chika Ike reveals cast of new film